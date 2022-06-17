Mary Ann (Surprenant) Steffen passed away on June 10th, 2022, at Auburn Home in Waconia, MN after a brief battle with lung cancer.
Mary was born on October 17, 1941, in New Ulm, MN to Ralph and Augusta (Dresow) Surprenant. She was baptized and confirmed at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Currie, MN and she graduated from Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School in Currie, MN in 1959.
After graduation, Mary enrolled in the 3-year Registered Nursing Program at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN, receiving her RN degree in 1962. She was always proud of her strong nursing skills and was looking forward to a long career in this important profession.
Mary always had a strong, independent spirit, and enjoyed the life of a young, single, nurse while living in Rochester, Minneapolis, and Sleepy Eye. She enjoyed nights out on the town and road trips, long and short. One of her travel memories was when she was able to travel to Arlington National Cemetery and other National Monuments in Washington, DC. She stood in line for 5 hours to see the eternal flame at the grave of President John F. Kennedy.
Mary married Jim Steffen at IHM Catholic Church in Currie on June 10, 1967, and together they raised two sons, Philip and Kurt. They lived in Cottage Grove, Eden Prairie, and Minnetonka MN. Unfortunately, Mary suffered from a brain aneurysm and stroke in her mid-thirties that prevented her from continuing in her career and significantly affected her, both physically and mentally, for the rest of her life. The death of her eldest son, Philip, in a plane crash in 1990, brought significant sadness to her. Her Catholic faith was always a strong part of her life, during both the good and challenging times.
Mary introduced her sons to the family farm way of life, visiting their grandparents and her siblings. After her children were grown, Mary lived in Tracy, MN and Brookings, SD, before eventually moving to Waconia, MN where she lived independently and then at the Auburn Home after a fall and hip fracture.
Mary is survived by her son, Kurt Steffen (Becky), of Houston, TX; grandchildren Philip, Penelope, and Charlotte; her siblings, Doris Peterson of Blaine, MN, Ralph Surprenant of Tracy, MN, Phyllis Ahrndt of Ham Lake, MN, Jim Surprenant (Barb) of Slayton, MN, Leo Surprenant of Redwood Falls, MN, Bernadette Koester of Mitchell, SD, Fr. Paul Surprenant of Hartford, SD, Joan Surprenant of Tracy, MN, and Mike Surprenant of Currie, MN, sister-in-law, Mary Jo Surprenant of Kansas City, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband Jim (James) Steffen; son Philip Steffen; sister Louise Gervais, brother Ken Surprenant, brother Fr. John Surprenant; brothers-in-law Hugh Gervais, Stephen Koester, Vern Ahrndt and Floyd Peterson and sister-in-law, Myrna Surprenant.
The family wishes to sincerely thank all the staff at Auburn Home for the compassionate care provided to Mary over the last 5 years of her life. Mary showed that, "the finger" could be used in anger and happiness and relished the pleasure of a loud belch after enjoying good food, for all her life. Mary enjoyed keeping up with her grandchildren's activities and enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Twins.
Visitation, memorial service, and reception will be at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia on Friday, July 1, 2022. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., and will continue until the memorial service, officiated by Father Paul Surprenant, begins at 11 a.m. The reception and luncheon will immediately follow the memorial service, at the funeral home. At Mary's request, her remains will be placed next to her son, Philip, at Resurrection Cemetery. A graveside service, at Resurrection Cemetery, 5555 Covington Road, Shorewood MN will begin at 1:30 p.m., following the memorial service and reception.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com
