Marvin William Hugo Schuldt, age 88, of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at The Harbor at Peace Village in Norwood Young America, Minnesota.
Memorial Service was held Monday, January 24, 2022, 2:00 P.M. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends was held Monday, January 24, 2022, from 1:00 P.M.-2:00 P.M., one hour prior to the service at the church. Clergy officiating: Pastor Josh Bernau. Organist: Rita Luecke. Congregational Hymns: "What A Friend We Have In Jesus," "Amazing Grace," "I Am Jesus Little Lamb/" Urn bearers: Darlene Siegle, Dan Tober.
Marvin William Hugo Schuldt was born at home on September 28, 1933, in Camden Township, Minnesota. He was the son of Fredrich and Lucile (Berry) Schuldt Jr. Marvin was baptized as an infant on October 8, 1933, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth on March 21, 1948, both by Pastor Kramer and both at St. John's Lutheran Church in Young America. He received his education at St. John's Lutheran School in Young America.
Marvin lived on a farm most of his life. He moved on to the Fred Tober farm in the late 60's and became part of the family. He was a hard worker and always kept busy with the endless daily farm chores.
Marvin enjoyed animals, summer fishing, being outdoors and going on walks whether it was around town or the hallways of The Harbor. He loved listening to polka music, playing his concertina and attending the Carver County Fair and Stiftungsfest.
Marvin's faith was very important to him and was a lifetime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Young America.
When he needed assistance with his daily care, Marvin became a resident of the Peace Villa in 2005 and moved to The Harbor in 2008 and passed away there on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at the age of 88 years. Blessed be his memory.
Marvin is survived by his: sister, Darlene Bartels and nephew, Brett Bartels, both of Hopkins, MN; extended family, Darlene (Dick) Siegle and Dan (Nancy) Tober; along with other extended relatives and many friends.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Fredrich Jr. and Lucile Schuldt; half-brother, Keith Schulz; brother-in-law, Carl Bartels.
The family wants to extend a grateful thank you to the staff at Peace Villa and The Harbor for the wonderful friendships and care.
Arrangements by Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.mcbride.com.
