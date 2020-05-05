Martha M. Smith

Martha Marie Smith, age 84, of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away on May 4, 2020, at her home. A private family service held at St. Paul's Evangelical Reformed Church in rural Hamburg, Minnesota, Rev. Dan Schnabel officiating. Interment following in the church cemetery. Martha Marie (Panning) Smith was born on March 21, 1936, at home in Washington Lake Township, Sibley County, Hamburg, Minnesota. She was the daughter of William and Martha (Jaus) Panning. Martha was baptized as an infant on March 29, 1936, by Rev. H.J. Bouman, and was later confirmed in her faith on April 2, 1950, by Rev. L.T. Wohlfeil, both at Emanuel Lutheran Church in rural Hamburg. Martha received her education at Emanuel Lutheran School and Central High School in Norwood Young America, graduating with the Class of 1954. On June 15, 1957, Martha was united in marriage to Harvin R. Smith by Rev. L.T. Wohlfeil at Emanuel Lutheran Church in rural Hamburg. Their marriage was blessed with six children, Steven, Kathy, Lori, Michael, Karen and infant son. Martha and Harvin shared over 62 years of marriage together. Before her marriage, Martha worked at Prudential Insurance Company in Minneapolis. After her marriage, Martha and Harvin resided in Norwood Young America. Martha was a stay at home mom until all her children were in school. Martha then took part time jobs cleaning houses in the metro area several times a week. Martha is survived by her loving family:husband Harvin Smith of Norwood Young America; son and daughter-in-law Steven and Mimi Smith of Hopkins; daughters and sons-in-law Kathy and Jerry Strobel of Glencoe, Lori and Russ Schneewind of Hamburg, and Karen and Leroy Longworth of Woodbury; grandchildren Jacob Smith, Matthew Smith, Wendy (Chris) Dieker, Joel (Missy) Strobel, Becky Strobel (friend Stephen Lake), Renee (Sean) Siegle, Nolan (Corissa) Schneewind, Nathan Schneewind, Logan Longworth, Dylan Longworth, Kaden Longworth, and Colton Longworth; great-grandchildren Claire Dieker, Elsa Dieker, Emily Strobel, Tessa Strobel, Avery Siegle, Evan Siegle, Landon Schneewind, and Easton Schneewind; siblings Melroy Panning of Norwood Young America, Gordon (Lois) Panning of Hamburg, Werner (Evelyn) Panning of Aikin, and William (Deanna) Panning of Hamburg; sisters-in-law Marilyn Bjelland of Norwood Young America, and Lorraine Smith of Albertville. Martha is preceded in death by her sons Michael Smith and infant son; parents William and Martha Panning; parents-in-law Erwin and Elsie Smith; step-father-in-Law Henry Kroells; siblings Raymond Panning and his wife Myra, Helma Hoernemann and her husband Karl, Roland Panning, Norma Engelmann and her husband Elmer, Hillard Panning, Irmgard Otto and her husband Elmer, and Marvin Panning and his wife Violet; brother-in-law Donald Smith; sister-in-law Marlaine Panning; step-brother-in-law Howard Kroells and his wife Gladys. Casket Bearers: Joel Strobel, Nolan Schneewind, Nathan Schneewind, Logan Longworth, Dylan Longworth, Jacob Smith Arrangements with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
