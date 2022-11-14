Marsha R. Kelzer

Marsha R. Kelzer, age 70, of Carver passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina.

Memorial Service 11:00 A.M., Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 E 1st) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as officiant. Visitation held one hour prior to service. Interment in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Waconia.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.