Marsha R. Kelzer, age 70, of Carver passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina.
Memorial Service 11:00 A.M., Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 E 1st) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as officiant. Visitation held one hour prior to service. Interment in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Waconia.
Marsha Rhea Kelzer was born June 22, 1952 in Watertown, MN, the daughter of Hubert "Hubie" and Ramona (Splettstoeser) Kelzer. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Marsha grew up in Waconia where she attended St. Joseph Catholic School and later graduated from Waconia High School in 1970.
After high school, Marsha began working for Prudential Insurance, where she remained for 40 years. In 1997, she moved to Florida due to a job transfer but moved back to Minnesota in 2013. Marsha was active in her community serving on the auxiliary for both the Legion and the VFW.
In her free time, Marsha enjoyed crocheting and bowling but her real passion was her family. She was known as the center of the family hub, keeping everyone up to date on all the history and activities. Marsha was a very giving and generous person who brought joy to all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
Marsha was preceded in death by her parents Hubie and Ramona Kelzer.
Marsha is survived by her loving family: siblings Michael (Sharon) Kelzer of Austin, Raymond Kelzer of Waconia, Kevin (Lorie) Kelzer of Waconia, Linda Kelzer of Carver, Brian (Suzanne) Kelzer of Mayer; her beloved cat Mittens; aunts and uncles Jack Kelzer of Waconia, Erna Gallagher of Wisconsin, Eunice Vinkemeier of Chaska, Marilyn Kelzer of Waconia; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
