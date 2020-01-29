Marlys Jean Hastings (Graupmann), 77 of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away in her home on December 25, 2019, after a short illness. Marlys was born in Watertown, Minnesota on December 30, 1941. She graduated from Norwood/Young America High School and continued on to receive her nursing degree in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Marlys married the love of her life, Edward Sayles Hastings, on July 4, 1964. They were happily married 55-1/2 years. Marlys dedicated her life to being a registered nurse. Caring for others was her gift. Marlys started in hospitals, then for the last 19 years of her career in Hospice Care. Marlys enjoyed her red hats, playing dice with family and friends and getaways with her husband. Marlys is survived by her husband Edward; her children Terry and Chandra; grandchildren Breann, Britni, McKenna, Michael; great-granddaughter Ashtyn; also by her sister Barbara Miller and brother Weldon Graupmann along with other family members and friends. A memorial in Marlys’s honor will be held later in the spring of 2020.
Marlys Jean Hastings
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother
