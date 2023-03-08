Marlys Ann Jacques

Marlys Ann (Weinzierl) Jacques, age 85, of Waconia, MN, formerly of Chaska, MN, died peacefully on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial held on Monday, March 13, 2023, 11:00 AM with visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM all at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska, with Father Tony VanderLoop presiding. Casketbearers: Nick Jacques, Patrick Hidding, Nate Jacques, Josh Williams, Cory Jacques and Brian Hidding. Burial at the St. Mark's Catholic Cemetery in Shakopee, MN.

