Mark Miller, 65, of Shakopee passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, February 5, 2021. Born to Donald and Myra Miller of Cologne, he grew up with his five siblings on their family farm. In his younger days, he enjoyed scuba diving, having even retrieved an old car out of a lake. He painted and drove demolition derby cars. He was a collector of safes. He enjoyed negotiating prices and then refurbishing them. Each of his children and grandchildren have one. He really loved hunting and fishing trips with family and friends. He hunted caribou in Alaska, elk in Colorado and New Mexico, hogs in Texas, prairie dogs in South Dakota and deer in Wisconsin. He fished Lake Michigan and Canada. He even snowshoed and took dog sleds into the Boundary Waters to fish. But he really loved Deer Season at the Miller hunting camp in Goodland. Mark had a hobby for every season. In the spring, he was collecting sap to make maple syrup. Summer was fishing. In the fall, he could be found hunting. Winter was more fishing in the fish house he custom built. But most recently he could be found doing these hobbies at his cabin in Palisade, MN. Many memories were made there with family and friends in the short time he had the cabin: bonfires, the pontoon motor starting on fire, cutting his finger off during the construction of the addition, and the many fish he caught with his grandkids. He also enjoyed motorcycle rides, having a beer at the Eagles and telling stories to his friends. When he wasn’t enjoying his many hobbies, he worked for Plehal Blacktopping for 32 plus years. Mark was a man of many trades. But he will always be remembered as a fiercely loyal man that loved his family. Mark is survived by his fiancée, Shelia Bradley; children, Nichole (Eric) Hetletvedt and Jeremy; grandchildren, Rylee Miller, Hope Miller, Jordan Miller, Brady Hetletvedt, Macy Hetletvedt, Dustin Miller; siblings, Jackie (Jerry) Ries, Al (Elaine), Paul (Carol), Dan (Vicky Todnew-Miller); Shelia’s children, Jared Bradley, Janessa (Andrew) Yarger, Jonathon Bradley and Jacki Bradley; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Cindy Miller; parents, Donald and Myra; brother, Roy Miller. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 11-3 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755, followed by a Private Family Service. Condolences may be shared at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com.
