Mark Herbert Sauter, age 68, of Minneapolis, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2022 with his husband at his side after a long battle with cancer.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Irene.
He will be dearly missed by his husband Hung Truong; his siblings Susan (Steve) Koepke, Patty (Sheryl Schrepf) Sauter, Jeff (Sue) Sauter, Tom (Joyce) Sauter, and Mary (Mike) Shidell; his little brother from the Big Brother organization Matt (Leslie) Johnson; many beloved nephews and nieces; as well as many extended family members, friends, and neighbors.
Mark was born in Minneapolis, MN and raised in Waconia, MN where he had many lifelong friends. He was a self taught baker who worked at Kettler Bakery, Emma Krumbies, Byerly's, Cub Foods and finished his career in the bakery lab of Cargill.
Mark was always involved in the communities he resided and served on the boards of Waconia Ridgeview Hospital, Bancroft Community Association, North Country Bears, PrimeTimers MSP, and the Falls & Pinnacle HOA. Mark was active in many political activities and served on various committees and the Waconia City Council. He volunteered with the Big Brother organization and Open Arms.
Family was always very important to Mark and he will be missed at his St. Nick and other celebrations.
Mark loved to travel, especially along scenic Highway 13, and enjoyed good food with family and friends. He was a kind, caring, and joyful soul who touched many lives.
A Celebration of Life to honor Mark will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the Nicollet Island Pavilion, 40 Power Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401 at 11 AM followed by lunch. Memorials preferred to Open Arms of Minnesota (openarmsmn.org), a non-profit providing meals to people with chronic illnesses; Cookie Cart (cookiecart.org), a non-profit providing services to teens thru a nonprofit bakery; or the American Cancer Society.
