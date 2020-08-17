Marjorie V. Felt

Marjorie Virginia (Johnson) Felt age 93 of Watertown passed away peacefully, in her home, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. A private family service will be held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Watertown Township with Rev. William Kirmsse officiating. Interment at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown Township. Marjorie was born in Delano, August 9, 1927 the youngest of 4 children, to John and Amelia Johnson. She was baptized and confirmed at Delano Methodist Church in Delano. Marjorie lived in Delano until she married Alvin Felt, July 10, 1948 by the Rev. Hedtke at Delano Methodist Church in Delano. They were blessed with 5 children; Janet, Julie, Joanne, June, and James. Marjorie loved her family, friends, and her life, which she treated as a gift. She loved to garden, sew, play cards with friends or family, and travel. Marjorie was preceded in death by her loving husband Alvin Arthur Matthais Felt (1924-2008); her parents John and Amelia Johnson; sisters Elvera Poutinen and Lucene Enos; and brother Ralph Johnson. Marjorie is survived by her loving family: five children and spouses; Janet and Scott Emon of Watertown, Julie and Hary Kreslins of Excelsior, Joanne and Garrett Gardner of Minnetonka, June and Craig Peterson of Michigan, James Felt of North Dakota; 12 grandchildren Alicia Wernette, Brandon, Jeff and Gina Emon, Anjali (Tony) Compton, Sunita Kreslins, Tania Kreslins, Mia (Mike) Brown, Jenelle (Brian) Weverbergh, Jarrett Gardner, Alyssa and Brian Peterson, Hannah and Jacob Felt; 5 great-grandchildren Kaylie, Tyler, Kaiden, Quinton and Eli; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Casket bearers are her grandchildren. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.