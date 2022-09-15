Marion Dorothy (ZumBerge) Mackenthun, age 81, of Chaska, MN, died peacefully on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Sholom Home West Care Center in St. Louis Park, MN.

Memorial Service held on Friday, September 16, 2022, 11:00 AM at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska, with Pastor Allen Holthus of St. John's Lutheran Church, Chaska, officiating. Friends received from 10 - 11 AM at the funeral home.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.