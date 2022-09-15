Marion Dorothy (ZumBerge) Mackenthun, age 81, of Chaska, MN, died peacefully on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Sholom Home West Care Center in St. Louis Park, MN.
Memorial Service held on Friday, September 16, 2022, 11:00 AM at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska, with Pastor Allen Holthus of St. John's Lutheran Church, Chaska, officiating. Friends received from 10 - 11 AM at the funeral home.
Marion was born January 8, 1941 in Gaylord, MN, to Emil and Myrtle (Lindorff) ZumBerge, the youngest of two daughters. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Green Isle, MN. She married Maynard Mackenthun on October 20, 1962 also at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Green Isle. They had one daughter, Michelle. Marion worked at the Chaska Public Library for 20 years before retiring in 2011. She had been a 20+ year resident of Chaska and prior to that she and Maynard farmed in Hamburg, MN. Her hobbies included reading, needlework, music, travel and spending time with her friends and family. Maynard died in 1998.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Maynard; parents; brother-in-law, Wayne Farber.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Michelle (John) Heinze of Prescott, WI; grandchildren, Andrew and Rebecca; sister, Marlys Farber of Green Isle; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN.
