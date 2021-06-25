Hello All, Ma is finally at peace. In her memory, please read her favorite book (The Giving Tree) or her favorite poem (The Dash). And LIVE YOUR DASH!!!!! Marilyn Joan (Petke) Lytle - April 7, 1936 - June 25, 2021 Her wishes were to be cremated, celebration with brats and beer at a later date. No flowers please. Donations can be sent to 20424 Larkin Road, Corcoran, MN 55340 - proceeds distributed to the Dementia Society and Animal Rescue. “LOVE LARGE LIKE SHE DID!!!!!!”

