Marilyn J. Haering, age 86 of Waconia, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Auburn Home in Waconia. Memorial Service Monday, December 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 East Second Street) in Waconia with Rev. Bob Alsleben officiating. Visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Interment in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Marilyn was born on April 23, 1933 in Mound, the daughter of Carl and Elaine (Butterfield) Anderson. She was baptized in October of 1933 at Riverside Chapel in Minneapolis and confirmed on May 26, 1946 at Island Park Community Church in Spring Park. Marilyn Joyce Anderson was raised in Mound, Minnesota. As a teenager, she was cute and popular with loads of personality: a perfect combination for a Mound High School cheerleader. After graduation, she often made weekend trips with her friends to Paradise Island on Lake Waconia. There she met Leon Haering, who her best friend from school, Lois, described as, “so good looking and had a smile that would melt your heart.” As for Leon, he fell for Marilyn because she was cute and so much fun. They married at Trinity Lutheran Church just six months after they met, on January 30, 1953. They soon started a family, and had two daughters, Sandra and Lynn. Marilyn was a devoted mother, and would always make sure her daughters had everything they needed to be successful in life. She always gave them inexpensive treats to open on certain occasions. For example, when they would go camping, the girls would get a prize each day of the trip: an inexpensive toy, puzzle or comic book. She made every event so special. She continued this tradition of bringing treats to her four granddaughters. She adored Shannon, Jessica, Maddy, and Abbey, and they adored her as well. Family get-togethers were always filled with laughter, fun, and love. Shopping excursions and going out to eat with her were always something to cherish. Marilyn was mostly a stay-at-home mother, but when her daughters were older, she worked as a cashier at Mackenthun’s Meat Market when it was on 1st and Elm streets in downtown Waconia. Her ebullient personality brought good cheer and laughter to the customers there. Her coworkers joked that she was the PA system: her voice would carry across the store! Marilyn loved Trinity Lutheran Church, and was very active there. She was on the Altar Guild, an usher, in Bible study, and occasionally counted money with Leon. She loved going to the weekly services with the beautiful sermons and the wonderful choir. She also was a Sunday School teacher for 11 years. As a child, she loved going to Sunday School herself, and would play Sunday School when at home. Marilyn’s incredible sense of humor stayed with her even through much of her protracted illness. When Leon was still alive and caring for Marilyn in the early stages of her illness, he decided to grow a mustache. She asked him with some disgust “what’s that on your face?” He said “I had a mustache when we met, and you liked it.” She said “Well, you were handsome then.” Now the comedy team of Marilyn and Leon Haering is together again in heaven, likely entertaining the angels. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Leon; parents Carl and Elaine Anderson. Marilyn is survived by her loving family: daughters Sandra Haering of Shakopee, Lynn Haering and husband Peter Arthur of Watertown; granddaughters Shannon Kloeppel, Jessica LaPaglia and husband Jonathon, Maddy Arthur, Abbey Arthur; great-granddaughter Alice LaPaglia; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Kate Anderson of Nova Scotia, Canada, Raymond Quist of Mound, Joyce Haering of Waconia, Kathleen Haering of Waconia; nieces, nephews other relatives and friend. Urn Bearers are Marilyn’s granddaughters. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
Marilyn J. Haering
