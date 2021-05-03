Marie A. Moy, age 91, of Waconia passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021 at Good Samaritan in Waconia. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 East 1st St) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held one hour prior to the Mass. Interment in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Marie Anna Moy was born November 28, 1929 in Humbolt Saskatchewan, Canada, the daughter of Carl and Eleanore (Theisen) Ehalt. On October 24, 1950, she was united in marriage to Roger Moy. Marie was originally from Lester Prairie before moving to Waconia. She worked at Tonka Toys, Mill City Plywood and the Twister (on weekends). After retiring, she and Roger enjoyed weaving rugs and selling them at flea markets. Marie was an excellent cook. She adored canning, sewing, camping and never missed an opportunity to stop at a garage sale. She also loved traveling to Canada to visit relatives. While residing at Good Samaritan she enjoyed playing cards endlessly. Marie’s Catholic faith was very important to her all her life. Marie was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Eleanore Ehalt; husband Roger Moy; son Robert “Bob” J. Moy; grandson Mark Moy; great-grandson Linkin Moy; grandson-in-law Jose Ruacho. Marie is survived by her loving family: children Charles “Chuck” (Martha) Moy of Waverly, Gerald “Jerry” (LuAnn) Moy of Lester Prairie, John (Meda “Mickie”) Moy of Dassel, Eleanora “Elly” (Dave) Heimerl of Lester Prairie, Frank “Bud” (Stacy) Moy of Pierre, SD, Richard “Dick” (Mari) Moy of Loretto; daughter-in-law Kim Robertson of Bullhead City, AZ; grandchildren Ann (Jay) Eldridge, Lance (Brenda) Moy, Sara Moy-Standridge and Chris Lidberg, Jerry Robinson Jr. and Kari Hansen, Jeffrey Henning, Scott (Noelle) Moy, Roger (Kris) Moy, Angie Adams, Heather Moy and Kyle Pawlicki, Curt Moy, Beth Ann (Lane) Wanous, James (Ann) Heimerl, Andrew (Maureen) Heimerl, Richard (Alicia) Heimerl, Mike (Tara) Moy, Melanie Moy and Tom Griffith, Gilbert Moy, Tim Moy and Laura Lundahl, Bobbi Jo Ruacho; 34 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; brother Joe (Carol) Ehalt of Topeka, KS; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
