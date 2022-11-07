Marian M. Stuewe, age 97 of Cologne, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022.
Private Funeral Service held with interment in Zion Lutheran Cemetery of Cologne.
Marian Margaret (ZumBerge) Stuewe was born October 6, 1925 in Benton Township, rural Norwood, the daughter of Henry and Gertrude (Bohlmann) ZumBerge. She was baptized on October 18, 1925 at Zion Lutheran Church of Cologne by Rev. Herman AmEnd. Marian later confirmed her faith in the Lord on April 2, 1939 at Zion Lutheran with Rev. AmEnd officiating. Her confirmation verse was Isaiah 54:10 "For the mountains shall depart and the hills be removed, but my kindness shall not depart from you, nor shall My covenant of peace be removed, says the Lord, who has mercy on you." Marian attended Zion Lutheran School and was a graduate of the Central High School in Norwood.
On July 2, 1949, Marian was united in marriage with Robert E. Stuewe Jr. at Zion Lutheran Church with Rev. R.W. Rottmann officiating. This union was blessed with sons Robert, Thomas, Paul and William.
For a period during and after the war, Marian had taught at Zion Lutheran School. After her marriage and her husband returning from military service, Marian concentrated on providing for her family and working alongside her husband on the farm. She loved being outside and enjoyed gardening, yardwork and mowing the lawn. Marian was a Minnesota sports fan, especially the Minnesota Gophers. She was an avid reader and excellent quilter. Marian will be remembered for her great hospitality and wonderful cooking. Her family will miss her kind and gentle way. She cherished her family and friends, and especially her dog Vinnie.
Marian is preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Stuewe Jr.; her parents Henry and Gertrude ZumBerge; sister Virginia (Clarence) Harms; brother Henry (Joyce) ZumBerge; father-in-law and mother-in-law Robert and Marie Stuewe; step-mother-in-law Minna Stuewe; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Edgar and Edna Stuewe, Marvin and Vera Stuewe, Howard and Esther Stuewe, Harold and Norma Stuewe, Edna and Harold Hill, Esther Stuewe.
Marian is survived by her loving family: sons Robert (Lynn) Stuewe of North Mankato, Thomas (Deb) Stuewe of Norwood, Paul (Susan) Stuewe of Cologne, William (Tracy) Stuewe of St. Peter; grandchildren Matt (Tara) Stuewe, Kate Stuewe and fiancé Ross Manthei, Joe Stuewe, Daniel (Anna) Stuewe, Clare Stuewe, Emily (Nick) Taber, Rachel Stuewe, Samuel Stuewe, Benjamin Stuewe; great-grandchildren Trinity, Emmett and Cashton; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Serving as casket bearers Matt Stuewe, Kate Stuewe, Joe Stuewe, Emily Taber, Daniel Stuewe, Clare Stuewe, Rachel Stuewe, Samuel Stuewe, Benjamin Stuewe. Honorary casket bearers great-grandchildren Trinity, Emmett and Cashton.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.