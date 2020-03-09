Marian L. Wagener, age 93 of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Lake Minnetonka Shores/Presbyterian Homes in Spring Park. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (109 Angel Ave. NW) in Watertown. Visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at church. Interment Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery. Marian was born on July 17, 1926 in Waconia, the oldest daughter of Edwin and Cora (Fischer) Klein. She grew up on a farm a few miles outside of Waconia and received the Catholic sacraments at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waconia. Marian graduated from St. Joseph’s Catholic School and then worked on the family farm until she was old enough to move to Minneapolis, MN, where she worked cleaning turkeys and also worked at Streeter Manufacturing in Spring Park, MN. Marian was united in Christian marriage to Clarence Weinzierl on March 28, 1945 and made their home in Watertown, MN where they eventually bought a hobby farm and raised their six girls. In 1958, Marian began working at Tonka Toys in Mound, MN, eventually working her way up to the Paint Department Supervisor; a great accomplishment for a woman at that time. She was employed at Tonka for over 25 years before retiring. Anyone who drove County Road 24 to Mound enjoyed the beauty of Marian’s flower beds that outlined the homestead. She had a green thumb and took great pride in her hobby of growing beautiful flowers. Roses were her favorite. Receiving a rare Fern Peony from her folks, Marian grew many bushes and even sold bulbs to local nurseries. When her daughters married, each received a Fern Peony bulb to be planted to continue this tradition on for the next generation. Living at Lake Minnetonka Shores/Presbyterian Homes, her love of gardening continued as she planted and tended to a raised flower bed that staff, visitors and residents were able to enjoy. Clarence and Marian worked very hard on their hobby farm. They milked a herd of six cows and grew all their own vegetables and raised beef, pigs and chickens to feed their family. Belonging to many card clubs over the years, sheep head, 500 and Bridge were some of Marian’s favorites. Oftentimes you would hear Old Time Music being played on the stereo in the kitchen. In the 60’s, Clarence and Marian partnered with other couples to dance at the White Elephant in Norwood and the Paradise Ballroom in Waconia. This love has been passed down to several of their children. In 2000, Marian became the bride of Francis Wagener from Waconia, MN. During the short ten years of their marriage, they loved traveling together, fishing, card playing and their combined families. Growing up together in Waconia, they knew many of the same people and had lots in common both growing up on farms. A favorite winter trip for Marian was to Naples, FL, where her two daughters and sister own homes. Marian adored escaping the winter cold to be in the warm weather, and of course, the beauty of their flowers. Marian was known for her fudge that she made at Christmas time. Each of her children and grandchildren received a package of fudge as part of their Christmas gift. This tradition continues on through her children. One unusual phenomenon of Marian’s family was that of being the proud great-grandmother of seven sets of twins and the great-great grandmother of another set of twins, totaling eight sets. Marian displayed a strong Catholic faith and was active in her church, the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Watertown, holding leadership roles for many years. Marian has left a great legacy of faith and devotion for her family and others. She will be deeply missed. Marian was preceded in death by her husbands Clarence Weinzierl and Francis Wagener; granddaughter Michelle Louise Wagener; son-in-law Tom Straus; parents Edwin and Cora Klein; brother Donald Klein; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Dorothy and Andrew Vanderlinde, Amy and Peter Hilgers, Floyd and Mary Ann Weinzierl, Gordon Klein and Leon Hilgers. Marian is survived by her loving family: daughters and sons-in-law Darlene and Lowell Wakefield of Naples, FL, Sharon and Mike Hoen of Baxter, Susan and Ronald Wagener of Winsted, Irene and Lee Erhard Plymouth, Renee and Don Gallus of Waverly, Marie and Tony Boll of Loveland, CO; grandchildren Kimberly (Eric) Neubarth, Nicole (Ryan) Johnson, Kathy (Randy) Epperly, Lynn (Todd) Hendricks, Christine (Jack) Strong, Stephanie (Grant) Van Wyngeeren, John Straus (Katie Witt), Roxanne (Derek) Myhre, Gregory Wagener, Melissa (Jesse) Schmitt, Katherine Taylor, Michelle (Josh) Otto-Fisher, Sarah (Chad) Shannon, Daniel (Katie) Erhard, Emily (Alex) Rudich, Jennifer (Todd) Bennett, Matthew (Jackie) Gallus, Nathan (April) Gallus, Nicholas (Katrina) Boll, Anthony (Anna) Boll, Melinda (Matthew) Sychla, Deanne (Joseph) Hite, Caleb (Brenda) Boll; 55 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; step-children and spouses Mark and Sue Wagener, Tom and Sue Wagener, Dale and Shelly Wagener; nine step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law Joanna Widmer of Spring Park, Bonnie and Ron Fritz of Victoria; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Mary Klein of Waconia, Ione Hilgers of Waconia, Tom and Diane Weinzierl of St. Bonifacius, Phyllis Wagener of Waconia; nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends. Casket Bearers (grandchildren) Kimberly Neubarth, John Straus, Matthew Gallus, Gregory Wagener, Daniel Erhard, Caleb Boll. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
