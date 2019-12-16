Marian B. Schlegelmilch, age 86 of Chaska, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Oak Terrace Senior Living in Jordan. Funeral Service Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church (417 Oak Street) in Carver with Rev. Jon Niebuhr officiating. Visitation Monday, December 16, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia and one hour prior to the service at church. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery in Carver.
Marian Bertha Schlegelmilch née Bruesehoff was born on April 9, 1933 to Harry and Hilda Bruesehoff in Cologne, MN. She was baptized and confirmed in her faith at Zion Lutheran Church. She attended Zion Parochial school and later graduated from Waconia High School.
On April 22, 1950, Marian married Ralph Schlegelmilch and lived on their farm in Augusta, MN for the next 69 plus years. In September of 2019, they moved to Oak Terrace Senior Care Facility in Jordan, MN.
As the years passed, Ralph and Marian farmed side by side and gave birth to seven children, five girls and two boys. Marian loved her children; she loved being a mother, a grandmother and great-grandmother. Everyone called her the fun grandma and it seemed she could never have enough children around her. Family or not, everyone loved being at her house.
Her life was centered around her faith and her family. Marian’s faith was truly her rock and salvation. She endured many ups and downs in her life worked so hard. It was her faith in God that always carried her through the day.
She served her church at Trinity Lutheran in Carver in many capacities. One of her favorite activities was Ladies Aid and the Steamboat days Fall Festival.
She was so proud to donate time and many of her farm vegetables and let’s not forget her eggs.
Marian was one of the most fun loving women you would ever meet; quick witted and always had a good joke to tell. And she told them well.
She was a voracious reader; she read anything she could get her hands on from True Story magazine to world history.
She enjoyed crossword puzzles, and word games. Bingo was probably her favorite game of all. She loved gardening, baking and cooking. She was especially well known for her fried chicken.
After she retired from farming, she especially liked to garden and sell her wares at the farmers market in Chaska, where people came early to buy her stuff-especially her eggs. Marian was affectionately known as the “Egg Lady.” She loved it.
She enjoyed many travels with family and friends and made many friends along the way.
If you had the chance to meet Marian in your life you just couldn’t help but love her. She gave so much more than she ever took. She was truly one of God’s Angels here on earth. And now we must share her with all the heavenly angels above. She will be missed by all of us and live on forever in our hearts and souls.
Marian was preceded in death by her father and mother Harry and Hilda Bruesehoff; father-in-law and mother-in-law Carl and Mary Schlegelmilch; sister and brothers-in-law Betty Ann and Harlan Kroells, Edward Deis, Gordon Tellers, John Schultz; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Bill and Leona Buetow.
Marian is survived by her loving family: husband Ralph; daughters Vicky Laplant and fiance John Bonde of Brainerd, Karla (James) Ryshavy of Eden Prairie, Wendy Sorensen of Superior, WI, Nancy Bailey of Waconia, Laurie (Myron) Jabs of Jordan; sons Russell (Lisa) Schlegelmilch of Norwood Young America, David (Linda) Schlegelmilch of Chaska; grandchildren David Diethelm, Scott (Kate) Haas, Shannon (Nate) Watson, Erik (Brooke) Sorensen, Jennifer (Adam) Anderson, Sean (Danielle) Bailey, Megan (Chad) Genz, Michael (McKenzie) Jabs, Jodi Jabs, Dan Jabs, Carrie (Shaun) Kamann, Angie (Ethan) Weiland, Ruth (Ben) Rockwell, Rachel (Wil) Pilipauskas, Joanna Schlegelmilch, Stephanie Schlegelmilch (Brandon Koch), Alix Schlegelmilch, Samuel Schlegelmilch, Matt and Kelly Brace; great-grandchildren James and Emma Watson, Hayley and Chase Haas, Tucker, Luke, Jake and Vera Sorensen, Landon, Kylie and Weston Anderson, Sloane, Maeve Marian Bailey, Kellan, Emmett and Hannah Genz, Addison, Barrett and Maisey Jabs, Calvin, Hazel, Greta and Autumn Kamann, Marleyna Weiland, Aurora Rockwell, Tahtianna and Tobias Pilipauskas; sisters and brothers Mavis Deis of Shakopee, Harriet Tellers of Norwood Young America, Harry Bruesehoff of Cologne, Charlotte Schultz of Apple Valley, Daniel (Janette) Bruesehoff of Cologne; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Casket Bearers (granddaughters) Shannon Watson, Jodi Jabs, Jennifer Anderson, Megan Genz, Carrie Kamann, Angie Weiland, Ruth Rockwell, Rachel Pilipauskas, Joanna Schlegelmilch, Stephanie Schlegelmilch, Alix Schlegelmilch.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
