Marian B. Mielke, age 85, of New Germany passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Good Samaritan in Waconia.
A Private Funeral Service will be held at St. Mark Lutheran Church in New Germany with Vicar Aaron Beckman and Rev. Mark Loder as officiants. Public visitation held Friday, October 8, 2021 from 4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Johnson Funeral Home (141 East 1st St) in Waconia, with a prayer service at 7:30 P.M. Friday evening. Interment in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Waconia.
Marian B. Mielke was born December 20, 1935 in Maple Plain, MN, the daughter of Herman and Hulda (Bjerke) Quaas. On November 11, 1952, Marian was united in marriage to Harold Thaemert at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Mound by Rev. Priebe. On September 24, 1977, Marian was united in marriage to Richard Mielke at St. John's Lutheran Church in Young America by Rev. Henry Fry.
Marian adored her family and home. She delighted in tending to her garden, painting, and baking. Her Carmel Bars were everyone's favorite. Marian liked playing cards and was fond of traveling. She traveled to 50 states and various other countries. Marian especially loved time spent with Richard at their Lake Home in Crosslake and later wintering in Apache Junction, AZ. Family was everything to Marian and a part of her will remain with them always.
Marian was preceded in death by her husbands Harold Thaemert and Richard Mielke; grandson Adam Thaemert; parents Herman and Hulda Quaas; brothers Benjamin Quaas, Charles (Dorothy) Quaas, Herman Quaas, Otto (Delores) Quaas; infant sister; sisters Florence (Harold) Guetzkow, Hulda (Clarence) Schroeder, Mildred Hines, Lucille (Ellsworth) Thaemert; father-in-law and mother-in-law Henry and Florence Thaemert; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Lorraine and Edward Vinkemeier, Irene and Harry Rolf; father-in-law and mother-in-law Ruben and Helen Mielke.
Marian is survived by her loving family: children Betty (Wayne) Wachholz of Waconia, Karen (Michael) Buckentin of Hamburg, Darlene (Bob) Goff of Hutchinson, Wayne (Cindy) Thaemert of Eden Prairie, Nancy Schuft of Waconia, Janice (Craig) Nieland of McKinney, TX, Joyce (Ron) Thuening of Federal Dam, Randall (Diane) Mielke of Lester Prairie, Sharon (Scott) Iversen of New Germany; grandchildren Sarah (Charles) Adams, Jill Wachholz, Katherine Wachholz, Jennifer (Ryan) MacKay, Jason Buckentin, Donovan Weber, Daton (Jessica) Weber, Amanda (Jeff) VandenBoomen, Angela (Ryan) Berres, Afton (Dexter) Kuphal, Erica (Matt) Dick, Nicole (Neil) Harbin, Kyle (Tayler) Nieland, Jessica (Derrick) Degn, Tabatha Thuening and fiance Andrew Wynn, Matthew Mielke, Christen (Matt) Schultz, Craig (Kendra) Schrupp, Carrie Schrupp and special friend Javier Mendez; great-grandchildren Chester, Eugenie, and Birdie Adams, Allyn and Eveyln MacKay, London Thaemert, Jack and Ava VandenBoomen, Devan Tupa, Avery and Alyse Berres, Hunter and Olivia Kuphal, Gavin Seastrunk, Colton and Jacob Harbin, Lily and Wyatt Nieland, Josie and Alexis Degn, Jessica and Jonathon McKnight, Andrew and Alexander Schultz, Jackson and Jazlyn Schrupp, Joshua and Juliana Mendez; great-great grandson Logan Miller; sister Helen (Alex) Schumacher of Blaine; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Joyce (Hilbert) Hoof of Norwood Young America; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers: Jason Buckentin, Daton Weber, Jeff VandenBoomen, Kyle Nieland, Derrick Degn, and Matthew Mielke.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
