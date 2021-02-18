Margaret "Peggy" Elizabeth Kirby

Margaret Elizabeth “Peggy” Kirby, age 92, of Winsted passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at her residence with her loving family by her side. She was born on August 21, 1928 in Virginia, MN the daughter of Palmer and Anna (Boutto) Amundson. On April 23, 1949, Margaret Amundson and Donald Kirby were joined in Holy Marriage in Monrovia, CA. God blessed their marriage with seven children. Her husband Donald G. Kirby preceded his wife in death on February 27, 2004. She was employed at Tonka Toys in Mound for many years. Margaret enjoyed going to Lake Vermillion and visiting with her relatives. She was also fond of the hunting cabin near Aitkin, cooking, camping, trips to the casino, gardening and spending time with family especially her grandchildren! She was a faithful member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winsted. Survived by her loving children: Kaye Helmbrecht of Delano, Margaret (Richard) Jensen of Coon Rapids, Theresa (Arthur) Wemhoff of Winsted, Dwight (Teresa) Kirby of Isanti, Charles (Jean) Kirby of Waverly and Wendy (Lee) Hertzog of Winsted; eleven grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren, three great, great grandchildren; a brother: John (Sharon) Amundson of Virginia, MN; many nieces, nephews and cousins further survive. In addition to her husband, Margaret was preceded in death by a son Jeffrey Kirby, a son-in-law David Helmbrecht, her parents and by four brothers: Palmer, James, Ronald and Mike Amundson. A Memorial Service for Margaret “Peggy” Kirby will be held on Saturday, February 20th, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winsted. Pastor Dave Hormann will officiate. Private inurnment Watertown Public Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 20th AT THE CHURCH from 12:30 P.M. until time of service. The Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted, Minnesota is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to : www.chilsonfuneralhome.com
