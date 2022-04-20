Margaret M. Heldt, age 87, of Lester Prairie passed away Monday, April 18, 2022 at her residence.
Public Visitation held Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 4:00 PM. - 6:00 P.M. at Johnson Funeral Home (141 E 1st St) in Waconia. Private Graveside Service held.
Margaret Malinda Heldt was born May 20, 1934 in Camden Township, MN, the daughter of Arthur and Viola (Hechsel) Jaekel. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in New Germany. She graduated from Central High School in Norwood Young America.
Margaret had worked for Telex and numerous jobs over her lifetime. She was proud of retiring from full time at Deli Express when she reached age 75.
In her free time, Margaret enjoyed sewing and gardening. Faith was very important to her and she was a dedicated member at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie. Margaret's gentle and friendly spirit will be greatly missed.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Viola Jaekel; sisters Dorothy (Russell) Moe, Joanne Lenzen; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Myra Jackel, LeRoy Vollrath, Ortwin and Waltraud Heldt, Carol Heldt, Judy Sellnow; great-grandson Jack Sturgis.
Margaret is survived by her loving family: son Earl Jr. (Debra) Heldt of Lester Prairie; grandchildren Mandy (Jason) Sturges, Melanie (Craig Carlson) Heldt, Justin (Amy) Heldt, Jared (Kristin) Heldt; great-grandchildren Connor, Noah, Evan, and Sophie Sturges, Layla and Hailey Carlson, Hunter and Hadley Heldt, Eleanor, Lydia, Josephine and Warren Heldt; brother Leonard Jaekel of Cologne; brothers-in-law Duane Lenzen of Carver, Dennis Heldt of Norwood Young America, Robert Sellnow of Glencoe; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers are Mandy Sturges, Melanie Heldt, Justin Heldt, Jared Heldt, Jason Sturges, and Connor Sturges.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
