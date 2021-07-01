Margaret K. Amundson age 73, of Watertown passed away Monday June 28, 2021 at the Arlington Good Samaritan Center. Memorial service 3 p.m. Thursday July 8, 2021 at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia with Fr. James Devorak as officiant. Gathering of family and friends Thursday at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Watertown. Margaret Kathleen (Tesch) Amundson was born March 24, 1948 in Watertown the daughter of Roland and Monica (Hron) Tesch. Margaret was baptized and confirmed at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She attended the Watertown High School. Margaret was a dedicated worker and was very good with her hands. She had worked for Tonka Toys, Made On Earth, Delano Granite and Klad-Ezee. She enjoyed puzzles, watching classic movies and was a fan of the Wizard of Oz. She had a stuffed animal that she kept for many years and had named it Albert Walters. Margaret loved music by Patsy Cline and Linda Ronstadt and could sing many of their songs perfectly. She was known to enjoy a good beer and a laugh with company. She cherished the time with family, especially her nieces and nephews. Margaret had a unique, quirky and funny personality. She was very neat and tidy and things had to have their place. Her loving nature will be missed by many, especially her longtime partner Kevin Graham, whom she loved deeply. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents Roland and Monica Tesch; sister Marlene Tesch; brothers Lyle Tesch and Michael Tesch; nephew Jamie Tesch; brother-in-law Jim Traxler. Margaret is survived by her loving family: significant other Kevin Graham of Watertown; brothers and sisters Diane Lhotka of Eagan, Sharon Traxler of Watertown, Monica (Lance) Sorenson of Hector, Miles (Margaret) Tesch of Waconia, Melissa Diemert and special friend Brian Kroells of Norwood Young America, Jolene Drews of Watertown, Andrea Tesch and special friend Steven Ortloff of New Richmond, WI, Gina (Dave) Gutterud of Stillwater, Philip Tesch of Watertown; sisters-in-law Rita Tesch of Clarissa, Lendra Tesch of Glencoe; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangement with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.