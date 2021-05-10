Margaret A. Boyle

Margaret “Peg” A. Boyle, age 83, of Norwood Young America passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021 at her residence. Mass of Christian Burial held Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Church of the Ascension (323 North Reform St) in Norwood Young America with Father Abraham George as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. and Wednesday from 10-10:30 a.m. prior to the Mass ALL AT THE JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME (141 East 1st St) IN WACONIA. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Margaret “Peg” Ann Boyle was born November 22, 1937 in Jessenland Township of Sibley County, the daughter of Clarence and Irene (Burns) McGuire. On November 6, 1960, Margaret was united in marriage to Greg Boyle at St. Thomas Church in Jessenland Township. Their union was blessed with four children. Peg was an active member of the community. She served as both the City Clerk and Mayor of Cologne. She volunteered in many areas including: the Carver County Housing Redevelopment Authority and Hazardous Waste Committee. She also volunteered with the Meals on Wheels program and many activities at St. Bernard’s Church, including teaching CCD classes. During her down time, Peg loved to read, cross stitch, knit, crochet, color, and have a good laugh or two. She also participated in water aerobics for many years, where she made several dear friends. Peg was a loyal and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. In spite of her extensive community involvement, she also lovingly tended to her family. Peg supported the kids’ various activities and volunteered as a leader in the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. She adored her family and was very proud of her Irish heritage. All that she did was for her loving husband, Greg, and their four children. She considered the kids her greatest accomplishment. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Greg Boyle; parents Clarence and Irene McGuire; brother and sister-in-law William (Theresa) McGuire; father-in-law and mother-in-law Charles and Clara Boyle; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Charles Boyle, Austin Boyle (infant), Gerald Boyle, Earl “Mike” Boyle, Viola Boyle, Donna Boyle. Margaret is survived by her loving family: children Terri (Steve) Meredith of Minneapolis, Paul (Kirsti) Boyle of Molde, Norway, Jim (Becky) Boyle of Oakdale, Amy (Ted) Thompson of Richfield; grandchildren Phillip, Paulina, and Benjamin Boyle, Clara and Cecelia Boyle, Carly (Alan) Hehr, Rose and Charlie Thompson; step-grandchildren Edward, Alex, Andy and Evan Meredith; seven great-grandchildren; brothers Joseph (Barbara) McGuire of New Ulm, MN, Patrick (Jan) McGuire of Cheyenne, WY and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Mary Ann Boyle of Lander, WY, Joanne Boyle of New Ulm, Franklin Boyle of Yakima, WA, Betty Boyle of Reno, NV; nieces, nephews and many relatives and friends. Serving as casket bearers Jim Boyle, Joe Boyle, Mike McGuire, Tim McGuire, Gerry Simon and Scott Williams. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
