Marcille M. Groenke, age 89, of Minneapolis, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020. Preceded in death by parents William and Wilhelmina; sister Lillian; brothers Willard, Milan, Edward, Ralph, Donald and Dale. Marcille was proud of her 41 years of employment with Honeywell. Throughout her years, she worked on many projects including the main control on the space shuttle with the opportunity to meet Neil Armstrong, John Glenn, and Jim Lowell. She was a member of the Honeybelles for many years and served as the President in 1968. She was a world traveler who enjoyed learning the culture, traditions and meeting the people of each country she visited. Some of Marcille’s most memorable travels include spending Christmas in The Holy Land in 1969, a Lutheran Women’s Mission Orient trip to Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and the Philippines in 1981, and she also traveled to the Dominican Republic for a mission trip with her friend Lucille McGee and great-nephew Joshua. Marcille was thankful for the many trips she took with her family and friends. Marcille said her greatest joy was caring for her great-nephew Joshua who was born premature. They have many special memories and traveled the world together. She spent many years volunteering at Fairview Hospital in the NICU helping care for babies. Marcille made many quilts for St. Joseph’s Home for children and other nearby hospitals. She volunteered many years for the American Cancer Society garage sale. Throughout the years, Marcille received several awards for her time and generosity. Marcille collected Hummels and attended many Hummel Conventions over the years. She also enjoyed quilting with friends and needlepoint. Her most treasured creation was a Christmas tree made of jewelry. Marcille was proud of her faith in the Lord and her gift to serve others. She was an active member of her church and is known for the delicious treats she would bring to VBS. Marcille lived her life according to these words, “Not the house I lived in, not the car I drove, but the world might be different because I was important in the life of a child.” Marcille wants her family and friends to know she’s in God’s keeping and we’ll meet again someday. Survived by brother George; sisters-in-law Joan and Gloria; nephews Scott (Brenda), Steve (Jodi), Wyman, Craig (Chris); great-nephews and great-nieces Jenn (Alex), Joshua, Nathaniel, Ashley, Tyler, Dilan, Halen, Kali and Lake and great-great nieces Olivia Dale and Isabelle Lillian. Service Friday, January 24th at 10 a.m. at Faith Ev. Lutheran Church, 3430 51st St., Mpls. Memorials preferred to Faith Ev. Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society. Bradshaw Funeral Home, 612-724-3621.
Marcille M Groenke
Service information
Jan 24
Service
Friday, January 24, 2020
10:00AM
Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church
3430 East 51st Street
Minneapolis, MN 55417
