Marcella M. Wickenhauser, age 83 of Cologne, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021 at her residence.
Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Thursday, December 2, 2021 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Cologne. Visitation held ALL AT THE CHURCH 4-7:00 PM Wednesday and Thursday one hour prior to the Mass. Interment in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Marcella Magdaline Meuleners was born January 22, 1938 in Watertown, the daughter of Lawrence W. and Mary C. (Siegle) Meuleners. She was baptized and confirmed at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Watertown.
On April 19, 1958, Marcella was united in marriage with Ronald Remer at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. This union was blessed with eight children. Marcella suffered the accidental death of her husband in May of 1976.
Marcella married Leon Wickenhauser on September 26, 1986 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in St. Bonifacius. The couple made their home on a farm north of Cologne. Besides working alongside her husband, Marcella had also worked for Tonka Toys and Lake Region. Her happy place was always at home taking care of her house and family. Marcella enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, quilting, sewing and embroidery. She also liked to spend time reading, fishing and dancing to a good polka. Marcella was very social and cherished every good visit with family and friends. She'll be remembered for her caring and selfless nature.
Marcella is preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Mary Meuleners; husband Ronald Remer; son Bruce Remer; sisters Priscilla, Aurelia, Rosemary; brothers Leander, Norbert, Cyril and Simon.
Marcella is survived by her loving family: husband Leon Wickenhauser of Cologne; children Brenda (Gary) Bury of Montrose, Betty (John) Erickson of New Germany, Duane (LuAnna) Remer of Biscay, Judy (Tim) Motzko of Lester Prairie, Susan (Allen) Wickenhauser of Cologne, Alan (Amy) Remer of Hackensack, Mary (Dave) Hilgers of Mayer; 32 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Irene Meuleners of Norwood Young America, Marge Barfknecht of Delano, Alice Wickenhauser of Waconia, Delora Rolf of Waconia, Margaret Huhn of Litchfield, Walter Remer of Waverly, Eileen Berrum of Livingston, MT; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Serving as casket bearers: Brenda Bury, Betty Erickson, Duane Remer, Judy Motzko, Susan Wickenhauser, Alan Remer, Mary Hilgers and Brad Remer.
Arrangements with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
