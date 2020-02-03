Marceline "Marci" R. Timm

Marceline “Marci” Timm age 91 of Waconia died Thursday January 30, 2020 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Funeral service 11 a.m., Thursday February 6, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 E. 2nd St.) in Waconia with Rev. Robert Alsleben as officiant. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetry. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia and Westview Acres Life Enrichment Department in Waconia. Marceline Rose Timm was born on June 4, 1928 in Watertown, WI. She was preceded in death by parents Ebehard and Olive (Kant) Thusius, husband Rollin Timm, and son-in-law Vernon Baumann. She is survived by her brother Darwin Thusius (Angelica Thusius), children Victoria White (Michael White), Cynthia Baumann, grandchildren Brett Baumann (Amanda VanEyll), Corby Baumann (Ben Forman), and her great grandchildren Basil Baumann and August Baumann. Marci was baptized July 1, 1928 by her grandfather Reverend C.P. Thusius, and was confirmed April 6, 1941. Marci graduated from St. Charles High School in St. Charles, IL in 1946. She then attended Augustana College in Sioux Falls, SD for a short time. She then returned to live in St. Charles and began working in Chicago. While commuting to work, she met Bill Timm, a fellow commuter, and mentioned that she had seen Bill’s son, Rollie, picking him up at the train station. A few days later, Rollie called Marci for a date. They were married on May 15, 1949 by Marci’s uncle, Reverend O. C. Thusius in Delavan, WI. After living in Elgin, IL for a year, Marci and Rollie moved to California where they stayed until the sudden death of Rollie’s father. They then returned to Elgin and later built a house in rural St. Charles. Marci and Rollie had two daughters Victoria Susan Timm born in 1953 and Cynthia Lou Timm born in 1956. While the girls were in school, Marci worked at Smith and Richardson Company and was involved in the girls’ many activities. In 1973, Rollie was transferred to Minnesota while working for Green Giant. Marci, Rollie, and Syndi moved to Eden Prairie, MN. Vicki stayed in IL and married Michael White in 1973. Syndi married Vernon Baumann in 1975. Syndi and Vernon had two children, Brett and Corby, and Marci began her role as THE grandmother. In 1977, Marci and Rollie then moved to Wilson, WI to own and operate Timm’s Pleasant View Inn, a supper club, where they stayed until 1987, when they moved to Excelsior, MN. Marci and Rollie loved living in Excelsior—where they could be found enjoying the patio at Haskell’s having a drink or walking by the lake. Marci and Rollie loved to travel and took numerous trips throughout the years. After they retired, Marci and Rollie took an extended road trip to the West Coast and then traveled to see their granddaughter graduate from college and law school. Marci also traveled to Germany with her cousins and was able to visit the baptismal font where her Grandfather Thusius was buried. Marci and Rollie welcomed two great grandchildren, Basil and August. Marci continued her role as the best grandmother and great grandmother ever. Rollie passed away in 2009. Marci continued to reside at Westview Acres in Waconia. Marci was a very active community member there and was known to volunteer for all sorts of activities. Each year, her fellow residents looked forward to seeking her Halloween costume (and some of the fun outfits she would wear throughout the year). Marci was an avid reader and movie watcher and loved to sew and knit. She was a fixture in the community at Westview Acres. Marci’s greatest joys were her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was very involved in their lives and loved when her great grandsons would spend time with her at Westview Acres. Marci was a super fan—she was often seen at hockey games or other activities—usually the only fan using a walker to get around the ice arena. Over the past few years, Marci had experienced some health challenges. However, instead of letting these things get her down, she relied on her faith and her relentless spirit to overcome adversity. She was an amazing example of how to really live life fully. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
