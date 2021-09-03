Mae E. Koerschen

Mae Eileen Koerschen, age 100, of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Auburn Homes in Waconia, Minnesota. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, September 9, 2021, 11:00 A.M. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior at the church in Norwood Young America. Clergy Officiating: Pastor Josh Bernau, Vicar Josh Hoffman. Organist: Rita Luecke. Congregational Hymns: “Just As I Am,” “Thine Forever God of Love,” “Nearer My God to Thee.” Casket Bearers: Bruce Winter, John Winter, David Guderian, Keith Delhanty, Jeff Ihlan, Mark Guderian. Mae Eileen Koerschen was born on May 9, 1921, in Greenbush Township, Mille Lacs County, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Fred and Emma (Zimpel) Guderian. Mae was baptized as an infant on May 16, 1921, at her parents’ home in Greenbush Township by Edward A. Neuss. She was later confirmed in her faith as a youth on August 23, 1936, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Foley, Minnesota, by Reverend Arthur Beck. Mae received her education through the eighth grade. On May 24, 1947, Mae was united in marriage to John Koerschen at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Foley by Rev. L. J. Lemke. Their marriage was blessed with one child, Robert. Mae and John resided on a farm near John’s parents’ farm in rural Norwood Young America. After John’s father passed away, Mae and John moved and took over the family farm. They were blessed with 43 years of marriage until John passed away in 1990. Mae was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America where she was active in the Ladies Aid. She was also a charter member of the Young America VFW Auxiliary Post #1783. Mae enjoyed camping in northern Minnesota. In her downtime, she enjoyed sewing and gardening. Mae passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Auburn Homes in Waconia at the age of 100 years. Mae is survived by her: brothers, Marvin Guderian of Princeton, MN, Clarence Guderian and his wife Betty Jean of Oak Park, MN, John Guderian of Bloomington, MN; sister, Bernice Larson of Prescott, AZ; nieces, nephews, other special relatives and friends. Mae was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Emma Guderian; husband, John Koerschen; infant son, Robert John Koerschen; brothers-in-law, Alvin Winter, Donald Schrupp, Robert Larson; sisters-in-law, Melva Guderian, Vie Guderian, Violet Guderian, and Delores Schrupp. Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America.
