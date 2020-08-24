Madelyn R. Schalow

Madelyn “Maddy” R. Schalow, age 95 of Victoria, passed away quietly at her desk reading a book. Graveside service held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lake Auburn Moravian Cemetery (7460 Victoria Drive) in Victoria with Rev. Richard Newswanger officiating; gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the graveside service. Madelyn was born on November 16, 1924 in Laketown Township, the daughter of Elmer and Cora (Scholl) Fink. On June 27, 1975, Madelyn was united in marriage to William Schalow. Madelyn graduated from Waconia High School class of 1942. She worked at various businesses throughout her life as a personal assistant from 1943-1985. After retirement, Madelyn worked at Lake Auburn Moravian Church as secretary. Madelyn enjoyed playing cards, especially 500 and Bridge, also liked to travel, bowl, and golf in her spare time. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Chaska. Madelyn was a very social person, always wanting to be out conversing. She loved her life. Madelyn was preceded in death by her husband William Schalow; parents Elmer and Cora Fink; brother James Fink; grandson Chad Kling. Madelyn is survived by Bill’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her cousins. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
