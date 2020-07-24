Mabel H. Beneke

Mabel (Boehmke) Beneke, age 91 of Waconia, passed away on Tuesday, July 21 in Hudson, WI. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia with Rev. Phil Wagner officiating. Visitation one hour prior to service at church. Interment at Mau Memorial Cemetery in Norwood Young America, MN. Mabel was born on September 9, 1928 to Fred and Helen Kohls of New Germany, MN. She was baptized September 23, 1928 and confirmed March 23, 1942 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in New Germany, MN. She graduated from Norwood Young America High School in 1946. Mabel married Kenneth D. Boehmke on August 14, 1948, also at St. Mark’s. She then spent most of her working career as a bookkeeper for their business. Kenneth passed away September 10, 1998 in Duluth, MN. She then married Lawrence Beneke November 3, 2001 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia. Mabel was an active member of all her church homes, in Young America, Excelsior, Truman, Fairmont, Walker, and Waconia. She loved bowling league, golfing, the MN Vikings, her coffee girls, and any church work and Bible studies. She was a member of the Polka Lovers Klub of America (1987-2003), participating in parades and dances all over the Midwest. She loved wearing her authentic German outfits to many events. She was able to go to Germany twice, Hawaii, many USA trips to Yuma, Arizona, some of the Eastern states, and to the Colorado Mountains. In her later years, she was busy at Bethesda Thrift Store, visiting homebound ladies, participating in Bible studies, and serving at funerals. Mabel became homebound herself after a fall in April, 2017. Mabel was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Helen Kohls; husband Kenneth Boehmke; granddaughter Kari Huettl; brothers Raymond, Clarence, Leonard and Walter; sister Winnie Burau; brother-in-law Ruben Burau; sisters-in-law Mabelle Kohls and Pearl Kohls. Mabel is survived by her loving family: children Kathleen (Cal) Janacek of Hudson, WI, Wanda (Steve) Huettl of Northfield, MN, Gregory (Diane) Boehmke of Omaha, NE, Jeffrey Boehmke of Sartell, MN; grandchildren Angela (Justin) Wrage, Kristi (Aaron) Johnson, Lauri (Jason) Smith and Lesli (Adam) Gregory, Justin (Macy) Janacek, Brian and Jake Janacek, Stephanie (Andrew) Aplin, Michelle (Stan) Schoenecker, Kyle and Kayla Boehmke; great-grandchildren Kameron, Annika and Karina Johnson, Brody and Kingston Wrage, Charli and George Schoenecker, Camron and Jordi Janacek, Keegan and Allie Gregory, Brielle and Tenley Smith, Jack and Ben Aplin, Graham Janacek. Casket Bearers Steve Huettl, Cal Janacek, Justin Janacek, Kyle Boehmke, Brian Janacek, Jacob Janacek. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
