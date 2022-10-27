Mabel E. Schmidt

Mabel Schmidt, age 92, of Watertown passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Edina.
Funeral service 3:00 P.M., Sunday, October 30, 2022 at St. Peter Lutheran Church (3030 Navajo Ave.) in Rural Watertown with Rev. William Kirmsse as officiant. Visitation held AT THE CHURCH Sunday from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Mabel Elsie Klaustermeier was born July 1, 1930 in Lester Prairie the daughter of Herbert and Sybilla (Fruetel) Klaustermeier. She was baptized July 20, 1930 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie by Rev. Spleiss. Mabel confirmed her faith in the Lord on April 2, 1944 at St. Paul Lutheran with Rev. Stahlke as officiant. Her confirmation verse was Psalm 27:1 "The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?" Mabel was a graduate of Lester Prairie High School. She was united in marriage with Leo Schmidt on June 28, 1951 at St. Paul Lutheran by Rev. Ritz. This union was blessed with children Kenneth and Gary.
Mabel and Leo made their home on the Schmidt family farm in rural Watertown. Mabel worked alongside her husband with the daily farming activities, as well as part-time employment throughout the years at the Gambles store, St.Paul/St. Peter school kitchen and the local advertising newspaper office. She was proud of the produce from her extensive garden. Mabel enjoyed canning, baking, crocheting, playing cards and dancing. She loved Polka music and took in every opportunity to see her sons play with the Jolly Ramblers.
Mabel was an active member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Watertown, where she was a member of the choir and the Mission Society. She was always willing to volunteer when help was needed in the congregation. Mabel was also a member of the Carver County Extension and it's women's group.
Mabel cherished every moment with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She'll be remembered for her loving and social nature.
Mabel was preceded in death by her husband Leo M. Schmidt; parents Herbert and Sybilla Klaustermeier; father-in-law and mother-in-law William and Katherine Schmidt; brother and sister-in-law Harold and Elaine Klaustermeier; sister Elaine Winterfeldt.
Mabel is survived by her loving family: sons Kenneth (Catherine) Schmidt of Le Center, Gary (Susan) Schmidt of Waconia; grandchildren Tory (Lindsay) Schmidt, Brady (Mark Suess) Schmidt, Bethany (Shawn) Urban, Melissa (Christian) Peitsch; great-grandchildren Tanner Schmidt, Amelia Schmidt, Sawyer Schmidt, Isaac Urban, Connor Urban, Ryan Peitsch, Henry Peitsch; brother-in-law Lyle Winterfeldt; other relatives and friends.
Serving as casket bearers Tory Schmidt, Brady Schmidt, Dan Klaustermeier, Dale Klaustermeier, Paul Winterfeldt and Neil Winterfeldt. Honorary casket bearers Bethany Urban and Melissa Peitsch.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.