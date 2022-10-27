Mabel E. Schmidt

Mabel Schmidt, age 92, of Watertown passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Edina.

Funeral service 3:00 P.M., Sunday, October 30, 2022 at St. Peter Lutheran Church (3030 Navajo Ave.) in Rural Watertown with Rev. William Kirmsse as officiant. Visitation held AT THE CHURCH Sunday from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment in the church cemetery.

