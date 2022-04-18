Lynis Leslie Lehrke, age 80 of New Germany, MN, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 5:40 p.m. at Onslow Memorial Hospital - UNC Heath in Jacksonville, NC. He resided in North Carolina with his wife Barbara and son Timothy, wife Eboni and their family.
Lynis was born August 21, 1941 in Camden Township in Carver County, he was the oldest son of Leslie and Glenna Lehrke.
Lynis was baptized on September 14, 1941 at St. Marks in New Germany, MN by Rev. Rolf and confirmed on April 3, 1955 at St. Marks in New Germany, MN by Rev. Henry J. Weseloh. On August 6, 1961, he was united in marriage to Barbara Ann (Richter) Lehrke also at St. Marks in New Germany, MN.
Lynis loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, they meant the world to him. He had endless kindness and compassion and an infectious love for baseball, including being an avid Twins fan. Lynis played many years for the Young America Cardinals and the New Germany Dutchman and then umpired for many local games thereafter. He spent most of his career as a small self-employed business owner including ownership of the local Lehrke's Red and White grocery store in Young America from 1968-1977. Anyone that met Lynis was blessed by his enthusiastic personality and joy for life.
Lynis is preceded in death by his parents Leslie and Glenna (Burkowske) Lehrke, granddaughter Brittany Chan, father and mother-in law Frank and Mary (Knott) Richter, sister-in-law Karen (Goette) Lehrke, and nephew Chad Lehrke.
Lynis is survived by his loving family: daughters Donna Chan (special friend David Thompson) of Alexandria, MN, Troy and Danette Wolbersen of Garfield, MN, Lisa Lehrke (special friend Shannon Klein) of Cologne, MN, and Timothy and Eboni Lehrke of Jacksonville, NC; grandchildren Cole Klaustermeier, Kelsey Klaustermeier, Meghan (husband Andrew) Hengel, Mckenzie Wolbersen, Matthew Wolbersen (fiancé Shiori Kudo), Sabrina Lehrke, Desiree Lehrke, Jordyn M., Timia Lehrke, Skylar Lehrke and Braelyn Lehrke; great grandchildren Hayden Hengel and Henry Hengel; brothers Ronnie Lehrke, Lyle (Donna) Lehrke; sister-in-law Joyce (Robert) Schmidt; brother-in-law James (Donna) Richter; along with nieces and nephews and many loving relatives and friends.
A burial and celebration of life will be announced later when Lynis is able to join his family back in Minnesota.
