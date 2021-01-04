Lynda S. Williams

Lynda Williams, 59 of Watertown, MN, passed away peacefully at her home on December 29, 2020 with her husband at her side. Lynda loved traveling, biking, kayaking and took special pride in her flower gardens. Lynda was preceded in death by her father Clarence Beener. She is survived by husband Joe; daughter Jenni (partner, Karl); granddaughter Lucia; mother Pat; brothers Greg and Jeff; sister Judy; many nieces and nephews. A Special thanks to her dear friend Dena and to Erin of Allina Hospice care. A celebration of Lynda’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Iten’s Watertown Funeral Home.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.