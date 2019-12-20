Lyle F. Kaufhold, age 88 of Chaska, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Friendship Manor in Shakopee. Memorial Service Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia with Rev. Cathy Kolway officiating. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service on Monday. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Lyle was born on December 12, 1931 in Laketown Township, the son of August and Clara (Luedloff) Kaufhold. On May 9, 1958, Lyle was united in marriage to Janice Donovan at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia. Lyle liked tending to his vegetable garden, treating many with his produce. He raised Zinnia’s most of his life, of which he was extremely proud. Lyle enjoyed fishing the many lakes in the area. One of his most enjoyable things to do was go out on a long car ride and reminisce about the countryside. Lyle was preceded in death by his parents August and Clara Kaufhold; brother Earl Kaufhold. Lyle is survived by his loving family: wife Janice; sons Mike Kaufhold of Chaska, Lloyd (Deb) Kaufhold of Chaska; grandchildren Jake Lindfors, Daniel Lindfors, Melissa (Enrique) Vega; great-granddaughters Victoria and Bella Vega; sisters-in-law Clare Kaufhold of Starbuck, Eileen Donovan of Carver; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
Lyle F. Kaufhold
