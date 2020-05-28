Lyla M. Burandt, age 89 of Waconia, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at her residence. Graveside funeral service held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Waconia with Rev. Phil Wagner as officiant. Visitation Saturday 9-10:30 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. Social distancing requirements observed. Serving as casket bearers, Lyla’s grandchildren. Lyla was born on May 18, 1931 in Young America, MN to Leslie and Frieda (Zellmann) Gust. She was baptized in the Christian faith on May 31, 1931 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Young America, MN with Rev. Abraham as officiant. Lyla was confirmed March 25, 1945 at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Young America, MN; Rev. Kramer officiated. Lyla spent the first eight years of her life in Young America where she attended St. Johns Lutheran School. The family then moved to rural Cologne where Lyla attended and graduated from Central High School in Norwood, MN on June 1, 1949. After high school, she helped her dad on the family farm in Cologne, MN. Lyla married Milo J. Burandt on May 23, 1953 and moved to the Burandt family farm near Waconia. Lyla helped with the chores on the farm, driving tractor, tending to the large vegetable garden, canning fruits and vegetables and watching over the children. In 1966, they moved to the city of Waconia where they raised their four children Brian, Brad, Barb, and Bonnie. Once the children were grown and no longer at home, Lyla would babysit for friends, relatives and neighbors. Lyla loved crocheting, playing dominos, traveling, and going to her grandchildren’s games. She loved spending time with her family. Lyla was preceded in death by her parents Frieda and Leslie Gust; father-in-law and mother-in-law John and Ella Burandt; brothers-in-law and sisters-in law Merlin and Ardis Burandt, LeRoy and Darlene Burandt, Earl and Delores Burandt. Lyla is survived by her loving family: husband Milo Burandt; sons and daughters-in-law Brian and Nancy Burandt of Corcoran, MN, Brad and Jane Burandt of Chaska, MN; daughters and sons-in-law Barb and Brian Nichols of Elk River, MN, Bonnie and John Rhode of Minnetrista, MN; grandchildren Robin Lutz and husband Marlon, Amy Reynolds and husband Joe, Jenny Nichols, Michelle Nichols, Evan Burandt, Abby Burandt, Katie Burandt, Jake Rhode, Brooke Rhode; great-grandchildren Apryl, Emma, and Molly Reynolds, Raina, Maison, Ryder, and Malakai Lutz; sister and brother-in-law Sheri and Robert “Skip” Low of Carver, MN; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home. www.johnsonfh.com
