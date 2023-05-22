Lyla C. Norman

Lyla C. Norman, age 84, of Waconia passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023 at the Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.

Funeral Service Monday, May 22, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 E 2nd St) in Waconia with Rev. Bryan Stecker as officiant. Visitation from 11:30 A.M. until the time of service at the church. Interment in the church cemetery.

