Lyla C. Norman, age 84, of Waconia passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023 at the Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
Funeral Service Monday, May 22, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 E 2nd St) in Waconia with Rev. Bryan Stecker as officiant. Visitation from 11:30 A.M. until the time of service at the church. Interment in the church cemetery.
Lyla C. Stender was born June 2, 1938 in Camden Township, Carver County, the daughter of Edwin and Emma (Schmidt) Stender. On June 3, 1962, Lyla was united in marriage to Harry Norman at St. John's Lutheran Church in Young America.
Lyla was a loving homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her faith was important to her and she was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia. Lyla was also very active in the community, serving at the Carver County Fair for 30 years, as the Superintendent for the fruits and vegetables and crops and grains. She was in charge of the lunch stand for Fred W. Radde Auctioneers for 8 years and liked going to auctions also.
In her free time, she enjoyed tending to her garden, cooking and baking. All Lyla's activities centered around time spent with family and friends of whom were her greatest treasure.
Lyla was preceded in death by her husband Harry; parents Edwin and Emma Stender; father-in-law and mother-in-law John "Henry" and Emma Norman; brothers-in-law Robert Hansen, Harold Norman, LeRoy Peterson; sisters-in-law Marjorie "Jen" Hansen, Dorothy Norman.
Lyla is survived by her loving family: children Kenneth Norman of Waconia, Brenda (John) Gore of Phoenix, AZ, Donna Noerenberg of Norwood Young America, Richard Norman of Waconia; grandchildren Melissa Noerenberg and fiancé Ken VanEyll, Christopher Noerenberg, Corey Noerenberg; great-grandchildren Mackinley Noerenberg, Brinley Smith, Kyli VanEyll, Aubrey VanEyll; sisters Kathleen (Frank) Adamich of Coon Rapids, Marie (David) Wickenhauser of Norwood Young America; brother Earl Stender of Norwood Young America; sisters-in-law Lois Peterson of Minnetonka, Beverly Norman of Minnetonka; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers are Melissa Noerenberg, Christopher Noerenberg and Corey Noerenberg, Lynette Rettig, Carol Hansen, Renee Fritz, Nancy Quilling.
Honorary Casket Bearers are Mackinley Noerenberg, Brinley Smith, Kyli VanEyll and Aubrey VanEyll.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
