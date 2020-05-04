Luella Elsie Mielke Comnick

Luella Elsie (Bentz) Mielke Comnick, age 93, of Glencoe, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her home at Grand Meadows Senior Living in Glencoe, Minnesota. Private Family Graveside Service was held at High Island Cemetery in New Auburn, Minnesota. Clergy Officiating: Pastor Jon Niebuhr. Special Music: “Beautiful Savior.” Casket Bearers: Jason Mielke, Daniel Mielke, Jed Burt, Wesley Teschendorf, Chad Bolstad, Scott Emerick. Luella Elsie (Bentz) Mielke Comnick was born on April 15, 1927, at her home in Green Isle Township, Arlington, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Oscar and Olga (Buckentin) Bentz. Luella was baptized as an infant on May 7, 1927, by Rev. Heidmann at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Arlington, Minnesota, and later was confirmed in her faith as a youth on April 6, 1941, by Rev. H. J. Bouman at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg, Minnesota. She received her education Emanuel Lutheran Parochial School in Hamburg, Minnesota through the eighth grade. On April 24, 1946, Luella was united in marriage to Ervin Mielke by Rev. Ruben L. Ehlen at St. John Lutheran Church in Plato, Minnesota. Luella and Ervin made their home on a farm northwest of Arlington, Minnesota. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Ronald and Janet. Luella and Ervin shared eight years of marriage until Ervin passed away on March 22, 1955. After her husband died she moved to Plato, Minnesota, to raise her family. On July 20, 1974, Luella was united in marriage to Marvin Comnick by Rev. Laurence L. Meyer at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg, Minnesota. Luella and Marvin made their home on a farm in the Hamburg area, until 1976 when they moved to Glencoe, Minnesota. Luella and Marvin shared 21 years of marriage until Marvin passed away on September 30, 1995. In 2015, Luella moved to Grand Meadows in Glencoe, when she needed help with her daily tasks. In addition to being a loving wife, mother and homemaker, Luella did home cleaning for other families and custodian jobs. She was a faithful member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glencoe. Luella enjoyed gardening, flowers, crafts, fishing, quilting, sewing and puzzles. She had a special talent for hand sewn quilts, which were sold at metro quilt shops and were made special for family members. Luella continued embroidering and appliqueing dish towels until her last days on earth. The last years she loved being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren which meant the world to her. Luella also treasured the time spent with other family and friends. Luella passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her home at Grand Meadows Senior Living in Glencoe, Minnesota, at the age of 93 years and 15 days. Blessed be her memory. Luella is survived by her son, Ronald Mielke and his wife Mary of Glencoe, MN; daughter, Janet Teschendorf and her husband Bill of Alexandria, MN; step daughter, Dee Clarke and her husband Graham of Pahrump, NV; step daughter-in-law, Sharell Comnick of Mankato, MN; grandchildren, Jason Mielke and his wife Jamie, Jennifer Mielke and her fiancé Jed Burt, Daniel Mielke and his wife Sara, Wesley Teschendorf, Jackie Bolstad and her husband Chad, Kacie Teschendorf; step grandchildren, Rebecca Comnick, Amanda Emerick and her husband Scott; eight great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends. Luella was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Olga Bentz; husbands, Ervin Mielke, Marvin Comnick; infant sister, Helen Bentz; step son, Duane Comnick; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Fred and Dena Mielke, Charles and Caroline Comnick; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Elta and Ernie Hillemann, Viola and Ralph Comnick, Oda and Clarence Comnick. Arrangements by the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel of Glencoe. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com. Please click on Obituaries/Guest Book.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.