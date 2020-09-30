Luella Elise Kendall

Luella Elise (Dammann) Kendall of Waconia, MN passed away on September 19, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society of Waconia. She was 93 years old. Luella was born October 6, 1926 on the Dammann family farm outside of Plato, MN to Henry and Viona Dammann. There she went to school until eighth grade and helped her parents out around the farm. She was united in marriage to Charles Brown and was blessed with a daughter, Harriet Brown. She was later united in marriage to Donald Kendall of Eden Prairie where they resided, and Luella worked as a health care aid for many years and took care of her mother. Luella is preceded in death by her parents Henry and Viona, her daughter Harriet, husbands Charles and Donald, and her brother Orlin Dammann. Luella is survived by her sister-in-law Eloise Dammann, her nephew Jerrod (Crystal) Dammann, their children, Steven, Austin and Robert. There will be a graveside service at the Eden Prairie Cemetery, 8810 Eden Prairie Road on Friday, October 9th at 11 a.m. The family of Luella wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the health care workers at Waconia Good Samaritan where Luella thrived for the last 6 years of her life. Luella was happy living there. Huber funeral and Cremation Services, Eden Prairie www.huberfunerals.com 952-949-4970
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.