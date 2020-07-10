Luella Adeline Ristow

Luella Adeline (Jannusch) Ristow, age 96, (wife of August Ristow and daughter of Ferdinand and Laura Jannusch) of Silver Lake, Minnesota, formerly of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Cedar Crest Estates in Silver Lake, Minnesota. A funeral service was held Friday, July 10, 2020, 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Plato, Minnesota, with interment following in the church cemetery. Clergy Officiating: Pastor Brian Brosz Organist: Diane Anderson Soloists with Congregation: Bob Becker ~ “In The Garden” Pastor Brian Brosz ~ “His Eye Is On The Sparrow” Congregational Hymns: “Lord, I Lift Your Name On High” & “When We All Get To Heaven” Casket Bearers: Bruce Baumetz, James Krohn, Jordan Ristow, Ryan Kargel, Russell Kargel, Raphael Kargel Luella Adeline (Jannusch) Ristow was born on December 1, 1923, at her home on a farm south of Plato, Minnesota in Helen Township, McLeod County. She was the daughter of Ferdinand F. and Laura (Litzau) Jannusch. Luella was baptized as an infant on December 23, 1923, by Rev. R. Zulinske at her home and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth on March 21, 1937, by Rev. H. G. Bunge at St. Paul’s Evangelical Reformed Church in Plato. She attended the public school, District 19 in Plato through the eighth grade and then the Glencoe High School for two years. Luella married August F. Ristow on February 8, 1943, in the parsonage of St. Paul’s E & R Church in Plato during one of his furloughs from the army. After he was discharged from the army in 1946, they lived and farmed on land they eventually bought in Camden Township, Carver County. They raised four children, Beverly, Emily, Stanly and Sally on that farm. Luella and August shared over 67 years of marriage until August passed away on October 29, 2010. In addition to being a loving wife, mother and homemaker, Luella worked on the family farm. Luella also worked at Ted & Dora’s, her sister’s restaurant, in Plato for 14 years. She was an active member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Plato. As her ministry to the church, she proudly served on the Christian Friends Ministry. On Mother’s Day in 1935, she sang “Jesus Wants Me For A Sunbeam” with a girl’s quartet. Luella was also a member of the Plato American Legion Auxiliary Post #641 and then the Lester Prairie American Legion Auxiliary Post #463. Luella enjoyed farming, flowers, gardening, canning, feeding the birds, taking care of the lawn and working on family trees. She also loved to collect coins, miniature toys, bottles and stamps. Luella cherished the time spent with her family and friends. Luella passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Cedar Crest Estates in Silver Lake, Minnesota, at the age of 96 years, 7 months and 3 days. Blessed be her memory. Luella is survived by her; Children, Beverly Baumetz of Hutchinson, MN, Emily Krohn and her husband, Roger, of Plato, MN, Stanly Ristow of Hutchinson, MN, Sally Kargel and her husband, Kevin, of Willow Springs, MO; 21 Grandchildren; 56 Great Grandchildren; 15 Great-Great Grandchildren; Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Luella was preceded in death by her Parents, Ferdinand and Laura Jannusch; Husband, August Ristow; Parents-In-Law, Max and Augusta Ristow; Son-In-Law, Donald Baumetz; Great Grandchildren, Andrew Baumetz, Jeremiah Kargel, Trapper Mann; Brothers, Leonard and his 1st wife, Malinda, & 2nd wife, Dorothy, George (Spike) and his wife, Elvera, Fred (Tack) and his wife, Elizabeth; Sisters, Christina Monroe and her husband, Frank, Dora Kingsley and her husband, Theodore and friend, Mike Eischens, Verona Howell and her 1st husband, Joey Olson and 2nd husband, Dick Howell; August’s brothers, sisters and their spouses. Arrangements by the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel of Glencoe. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com. Please click on Obituaries/Guest Book.
