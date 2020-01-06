Lucille M. Thaemert

Lucille Thaemert, age 87 of New Germany, died Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Waconia Good Samaritan Center. Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Mark Lutheran Church (500 Broadway Street East) in New Germany with Rev. LeRoy LaPlant officiating. Visitation held at the church Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment in the church cemetery. Lucille M. (Quaas) Thaemert was born July 8, 1932 in Maple Plain, the daughter of Herman and Hulda (Bjerke) Quaas. She was baptized at the family home by Rev. Martin Pape. Lucille confirmed her faith in the Lord at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Excelsior with Rev. Pape officiating. Lucille was a graduate of the Mound High School. Lucille was united in marriage with Ellsworth E. Thaemert on January 10, 1951 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Mound by Rev. Priebe. This union was blessed with children Earl, Donna, David and Robert. Lucille farmed alongside her husband in rural Mayer until October of 1980 at which time they moved to a home in New Germany. Lucille had also worked at Tonka Toys. For many years she baked and sold decorated wedding and birthday cakes. Lucille enjoyed fishing trips to Vergas and family get-togethers in Osakis. She loved playing cards, traveling, being out and about, and spending time with family and friends. Lucille will be remembered for her outgoing and friendly personality. Lucille is preceded in death by her parents Herman and Hulda Quaas; husband Ellsworth Thaemert; son David Thaemert; grandson Michael Thaemert; twin grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law Ben Quaas, Charles and Dorothy Quaas, Herman Quaas, Otto and Delores Quaas; sisters and brother-in-law Florence and Harold Guetzkow, Hulda and Clarence Schroeder, Mildred Hines; father-in-law and mother-in-law Harvey and Emma Thaemert; step-mother Hilda Thaemert; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Carol Thaemert, Ruth Mohrman, Violet Thaemert, Harold Thaemert, Verlan Thaemert, LeRoy Schneewind, Richard Mielke. Lucille is survived by her loving family: children Earl (Diane) Thaemert of Norwood Young America, Donna (David) Stresemann of Westbrook, Robert (Patrice) Thaemert of Ellijay, GA; daughter-in-law Bonnie Thaemert of Hamburg; grandchildren Michelle Baumgarten, Melanie Moberg, Brandy VandeKieft, Tiffany (Clint) VandeKieft, Victoria (Paul) Swenson, Brian (Natasha) Stresemann, Nicole (Reed) Rogne, Daniel (Valerie) Thaemert, Betty Jo Becker, Jessica (Jamie) Feltmann; great-grandchildren Dylan, Brianna, Ryan, Emily, Zachary, Christopher, Allison, Kelly, Jessica, Daniel, Kaitlyn, Harvie, Murphie, Addison, Connor, Elizabeth, Luke, Olivia, Landon, Peyton; sisters and brother-in-law Helen (Alex) Schumacher, Marian Mielke; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law Lorraine Thaemert, Allen Thaemert, Curtis and Lanette Thaemert; step brothers-in-law and step sisters-in-law Dorlene Schneewind, Donald and Phyllis Schneewind, Robert Mohrman; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Serving as casket bearers Michelle Baumgarten, Melanie Moberg, Brandy VandeKieft, Brian Stresemann, Daniel Thaemert, Jessica Feltmann. Honorary Casket Bearers Tiffany Vandekieft, Victoria Swenson, Nicole Rogne, Betty Jo Becker. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
Lucille M. Thaemert
