Lucille M. Munkelwitz, age 92 of Watertown, passed away with family by her side on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Emerald Crest in Victoria. A private memorial service to be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Jeff Engholm as officiant. Interment in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church of Watertown. Lucille Mayrle Carlson was born June 5, 1928 in Watertown, the daughter of Carl and Jeanette (Samuelson) Carlson. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown. Lucille was a graduate of the Watertown High School where she was Valedictorian of her class. She went on to study at the Hutchinson Teachers College. She had taught for a number of years prior to working in customer service for the Continental Telephone Company, as an inspector at UMCO Tacklebox and lastly in administration for PSM Company. Lucille was united in marriage with Lloyd A. Munkelwitz on February 18, 1950 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown. This union of 59 years was blessed with children Nancy and John. Lucille loved dancing and listening to old time music with her husband Lloyd. She enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, fishing, and sharing time with family and friends, spending much of that time at their lake home in Eden Valley. Lucille was a loving mother and wife, and in later years a loving caretaker to her husband in their final years together. Lucille was an extraordinary and nurturing grandmother who was devoted to her grandchildren in every way. She’ll be remembered for her kind heart and supportive, positive nature. Lucille lived a beautiful Christ filled life. Lucille spent her final years living at Westwood Place in Watertown, and her final days at Emerald Crest in Victoria. They provided her wonderful, compassionate comfort and care. Lucille is preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Munkelwitz; parents Carl and Jeanette Carlson; sisters Janice Kusha and Loretta Gast; brother-in-law Clifton Sandquist. Lucille is survived by her loving family: daughter and son-in-law Nancy and David Rodgers of Maple Plain; son and daughter-in-law John and Julie Munkelwitz of Inver Grove Heights; grandchildren Kevin (Jennifer) Butcher, Keith (Jessica) Butcher, Sean Rodgers, Amy (Mark) Olson, Steven (Amber) Munkelwitz, Kaelin Munkelwitz, Kelly Munkelwitz, Benjamin Munkelwitz; great-grandchildren Victoria (Shane) Butcher, Alaina Butcher, Danny Butcher, Ava Butcher, Ethan Olson, Isaac Olson, Callie Munkelwitz, Isabelle Munkelwitz, Jackson Richardson, Kylie Butcher, Brooke Butcher; sister Bernadette Sandquist; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law Gene Kusha, Stan and Carolyn Munkelwitz; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Serving as urn bearers Kevin Butcher, Keith Butcher, Amy Olson and Steven Munkelwitz. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
