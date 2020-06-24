Lowell Walter Schrupp, age 92, of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, Minnesota. Funeral service will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020, 2 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America, with interment following at the church cemetery. Clergy Officiating: Pastor Josh Bernau. Organist: Rita Luecke. Congregational Hymns: “Children of the Heavenly Father,” “What a Friend We Have in Jesus,” “Now the Light Has Gone Away.” Casket Bearers: Lowell’s nephews: Gary Schrupp, Curt Schrupp, Dave Schrupp, Brian Schrupp. Lowell Walter Schrupp was born on December 20, 1927 in Norwood, Minnesota to Arthur and Minnie (Kramer) Schrupp. He was baptized on December 21, 1927, by Rev. Abraham. On March 29, 1942, he was confirmed by Rev. Kramer at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Lowell received his education at a country school thru 2nd grade, St. John’s Lutheran Parochial School thru 8th grade and Central High School in Norwood Young America. On October 16, 1950, Lowell was united in marriage to Alice Gutzke at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Young America. Lowell and Alice lived in Young America and were blessed with one daughter, Gail. Lowell and Alice shared over 69 years of marriage. Lowell had a strong faith and dearly loved the Lord, his church and school. He was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America. Lowell worked as a carpenter for Lepel Construction, a masoner for Schneewind Masonry, a machinist at Char-Lynn and a brick layer-foreman for Jesco, Inc. He willingly volunteered in many capacities. Lowell proudly served as an usher, a steward and as a school board member at St. John’s. He enjoyed being on both a school building committee and on the 1995 church addition building committee. Lowell made daily “inspections,” missing only one day during the entire project. He also volunteered in the community as a Planning Commission member, a City Council member and a driver for Meals on Wheels. Lowell enjoyed many hobbies. His vegetable and flower gardens gave him joy and satisfaction. He took great pleasure in sharing the harvest of his labors. Lowell also loved woodworking. He built-crafted many wooden items including dressers, coffee tables, plant stands, end tables and bowls. Lowell gifted the students at St. John’s school with nativity ornaments, Jesus fish and cross necklaces. Lowell treasured time spent with family and friends. He especially enjoyed playing with his grandchildren, as well as playing cards and games with friends. Lowell passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, Minnesota, at the age of 92 years, 6 months and 1 day. Blessed be his memory. Lowell is survived by his: wife, Alice Schrupp of Norwood Young America, MN; daughter, Gail Carver and her husband Todd of Faribault, MN; grandchildren, Marshall Carver and his special friend Nichole Van Horn, Logan Carver; brother, Eugene Schrupp and his wife Carrine; sister-in-law, Audrey Schrupp; brother-in-law, Herman Gutzke; nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Lowell is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Minnie Schrupp; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Herman A. and Lena Gutzke; brothers, Harlan Schrupp and his wife Violet, Delwin Schrupp; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Arthur Gutzke and his wife Betty, Donald Gutzke and his wife Audrey, and Bobbi Gutzke. Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com. Please click on Obituaries/Guest Book.
