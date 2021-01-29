Lovera E. Ohm, age 83, of Norwood Young America passed away on Wednesday, January, 27, 2021 at The Gardens in Winsted. A Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 3 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America with Rev. Josh Bernau as officiant. Visitation held 1:30 p.m. until time of service at church. Interment at St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Lovera E. Sellnow was born on October 2, 1937 in Norwood, the daughter of Wesley and Edna (Engelman) Sellnow. She was baptized and later confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church in Young America. Lovera grew up in Norwood and later was blessed with four daughters. Lovera delighted in life and filled up every moment. She worked and volunteered in many places. Lovera attended college and was initially trained in teaching. She worked as a bookkeeper for SuperValu and later for Methodist Hospital. When not working, she volunteered at Ridgeview Medical Center, with bingo at the Carver County Fair, and with Stiftungsfest in Norwood Young America. Lovera had many interests and hobbies. She was a tremendous fan of Chuck Thiel. She loved traveling on bus tours to Duluth and Iowa Tulip Days in Pella, Iowa. In her downtime, Lovera enjoyed crocheting, ceramics and working with crafts in general. Faith and family were the most important to her. She was a devoted church and Bible study attender and served faithfully with the LWML. She instilled this faith into her family who brought her great joy. Time spent with them, especially during the holidays, was a treasure. She loved putting up a huge Christmas tree in the front window. The joy she added to the season and this life will forever be remembered. Lovera was preceded in death by her parents Wesley and Edna Sellnow and brother Myron Sellnow. Lovera is survived by her loving family: children Debra Ohm of Texas, Danette (Scott) Painschab of Watertown, Wendy (Brian) Becker of Browton, Cindy (John) Jordan of Chaska; grandchildren Jessica Speck, Rebecca Speck, Marvin (Jennifer) Speck, Matthew Painschab, Jacob (Amelia) Painschab, Kayla Painschab, Brandon (Tara) Becker, Dominic (Kayla) Becker, Laura Becker and fiance Jordan Herd, Thomas Becker, Andrea (Dustin) Wittmier; great-grandchildren Levi, Caleb, Ciou, Dharma, Bruce, Jolynn, Bobbie, Wyatt, Skyler; sisters Arlene Fabel, Janet (Art) Mackenthun; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Casket bearers (grandchildren) Matthew Painschab, Jacob Painschab, Brandon Becker, Dominic Becker, Laura Becker, Thomas Becker, Kayla Painschab, Andrea Wittmier, Jessica Speck, Rebecca Speck, and Marvin Speck. Memorials to family can be sent to Danette Painschab (509 CR10 SE, Watertown, MN 55388). Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
