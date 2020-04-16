Louise Rosalie Artmann, age 81 of New Germany passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at her son’s home in Young America surrounded by her family. She was born on July 16, 1938 in Glencoe, the daughter of Paul & Louise (Penas) Popelka. Louise was baptized as an infant at St. George Catholic Church in Glencoe, MN. On June 21, 1958, Louise Popelka and Gilbert Artmann were joined in Holy Marriage at St. George Catholic Church. God blessed their marriage with three sons: Kurt, Kevin and Keith. Louise was formerly employed for forty-five years at Poly Foam Inc in Lester Prairie. She was a faithful member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Winsted and often picked up close friends for Saturday night Mass. Louise enjoyed going to the casino with friends, horse races at Canterbury, yearly Laughlin trips with friends, watching and betting on Vikings games, reading and yard work. After retirement, some of her days were filled with watching two of her great grandchildren: Bentley and Ella. Louise was the most selfless soul, she never complained, had a big heart and a great sense of humor. Louise cherished the time spent with her family; especially her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Louise was loved by many. Survived by sons: Kevin Artmann of New Germany and Keith (Heidi) Artmann of Young America; grandchildren: Ashley (Ryan) Maass, Josh (Leah) Artmann, Andrew Artmann; great grandchildren: Brody, Bentley and Ella; Lane, Davis and Miles; a sister: Dorothy Hanson of Mound; and many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband: Gilbert H. Artmann, her son Kurt Artmann, her parents, siblings: Jerome and Paul Popelka, Elaine Frauendienst and Rachel Evans. A Mass of Christian burial for Louise Artmann will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Winsted at a later date. Father Tony Stubeda will be the Celebrant. Alice Nowak will be the organist for the Mass. Carrie & Paul Fedor family will provide special music. Interment Holy Trinity Cemetery. Casket Bearers will be Josh and Leah Artmann, Ryan and Ashley Maass, David Popelka and Russell Hanson. The Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to: www.chilsonfuneralhome.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.