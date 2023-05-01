Louise C. Schulz, age 93 of Waconia and formerly Victoria, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023 at Auburn Meadows in Waconia.
Funeral service 11:00 AM Friday, May 5, 2023 at Lake Auburn Moravian Church (7460 Victoria Dr) in Victoria with Rev. Richard Newswanger and Dr. Amy Gohdes-Luhman officiating. Visitation held at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery.
Louise Clara (Kaufhold) Schulz was born March 27, 1930, the daughter of Joseph and Ruth (Wolff) Kaufhold. She grew up in rural Victoria and attended school close to her home. On July 23, 1949, Louise was united in marriage with Earl Schulz. This union was blessed with children Karl, James, Richard, Janice and Janet.
Louise always had a love for others and being a caregiver was natural for her. Besides being a devoted wife and mother, Louise worked many years for the Lake Auburn Home For The Aged in Victoria. In retirement, she was an active member with the Waconia Comforter Ministry.
Louise enjoyed walking, embroidery, baking and caring for her many varieties of peonies. She was a sweet, strong and caring person who will be missed by all who got to know her.
Louise is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Ruth Kaufhold; husband Earl Schulz; son James Schulz; brothers William Kaufhold, David (Florence "Tootie") Kaufhold, Dennis "Tuffy" Kaufhold; sister JoAnn (Ken) Schulz.
Louise is survived by her loving family: children Karl (Carole) Schulz of Sidney Center, NY, Richard (Janice) Schulz of Brooklyn Park, Janice (Robert) Hahn of Edina, Janet (Dale) Beumer of Minnetrista; daughter-in-law LouAnn Schulz of Shell Lake, WI; grandchildren Jessica Campbell, Shayle (Mack) Dominquez, Corey (Mandy) Schulz, Cody Schulz, Jennifer (Paul Weier) Schulz, Jon (Kate) Schulz, Tim (Rachel) Schulz, Rachel (Ross Hougestol) Hahn, Jason (Heather) Beumer, Joseph (Lindsey) Beumer, Caitlyn (Michael) Newman; 19 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Marlene Kaufhold of Carver; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Serving as casket bearers Corey Schulz, Cody Schulz, Jon Schulz, Tim Schulz, Jason Beumer and Joseph Beumer
A special thank you extended to Auburn Meadows and Ridgeview Hospice for the wonderful care given to Louise.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
