Louise C. Schulz

Louise C. Schulz, age 93 of Waconia and formerly Victoria, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023 at Auburn Meadows in Waconia.

Funeral service 11:00 AM Friday, May 5, 2023 at Lake Auburn Moravian Church (7460 Victoria Dr) in Victoria with Rev. Richard Newswanger and Dr. Amy Gohdes-Luhman officiating. Visitation held at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery.

