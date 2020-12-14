Lorraine T. Meuffels, age 80, of Waconia passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 in Mayer. A private Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia. Interment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Lorraine Theresia Leuer was born on January 10, 1940 in Minneapolis, the daughter of Joseph and Theresia (Scherer) Leuer. As a child, she attended Holy Name grade school and later graduated from Wayzata High School, in 1958. On August 12, 1961, Lorraine was united in marriage to Gilbert Meuffels at Holy Name Church in Wayzata. They spent 25 years together and were blessed with four grateful children. Lorraine grew up on a farm by Wayzata. As a girl, she enjoyed fishing bullheads on Reiser’s Lake. After marrying Gilbert (the milk man), she happily transitioned into the role of a farmer’s wife and mother. They farmed in Waconia and Hollywood Township, where they lovingly raised their children. In 1990, after the passing of Gilbert, Lorraine moved back to Waconia. She spent many blissful years there, enjoying the County Fair, parties with friends, music in the park and strolling about town. Many residents watched out for her. She spent the remaining 8 years at Auburn Meadows. Her birthday was always a huge part of her life and she was able to celebrate her 80th year in grand style. She always looked forward to the next party and now all who loved her look forward to that day of celebration, when they will see her again. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband Gilbert Meuffels; parents Joseph and Theresia Leuer; father-in-law and mother-in-law George and Anna Meuffels; sisters Margarent Leuer, Mary Weinzierl; brother and sisters-in-law Donald (Alice) Leuer; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Gebhard Meuffels, Marcella (Wally) Poppler, Lucille (Elmer) Poppler, Gerald Meuffels Sr. Lorraine is survived by her loving family: children Judy (Shawn) Emmings of Mayer, Ann Schwichtenberg of Mayer, Rita (Bradley) Quast of Lester Prairie, Mark (Jennie) Meuffels of Mayer; grandchildren Jacob (Stefanie) Emmings, Adam (Holly) Emmings, Hannah and special friend Dillon, Michael Schwichtenberg, Emily Schwichtenberg and special friend Ethan, Peter Schwichtenberg and special friend Monique, Andrew Quast, Julia Quast, Timothy Quast, Karly and Shelby Patterson; great-grandchildren Kendal, Myron, Todd, Devon and Clare Emmings; brother and sister-in-law Kenneth (Sally) Leuer of Midland, GA; brother-in-law Robert Weinzierl of Wayzata; sister-in-law Dolores Meuffels of Waconia; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Urn Bearers are Jacob, Adam and Hannah Emmings, Michael, Emily and Peter Schwichtenberg, Andrew, Julia and Timothy Quast. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
