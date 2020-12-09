Lorraine Henrietta (Landmark) Janke, of Waconia, MN, was born December 15, 1923 in Minneapolis, MN to Hans and Lizzie Landmark and passed away December 7, 2020 after a short battle with COVID 19 in Waconia, MN at the age of 96. She worked many years at Gambles in Minneapolis, MN. Her hobbies included sewing, crocheting, singing and gardening. She loved a plain hamburger with a slice of tomato. Preceded in death by husband Bud C.E. Janke; sister Olive Espeseth; brothers Henry, Erling Landmark and other nieces and nephews. Survived by niece Karen Landmark; great nephews John Eskuri, Chris Landmark, Rick Wachsmuth, Steve Wachsmuth; long life friends Donnie and Carol Wellnitz and other family and friends. Graveside service 12 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Dunbar Cemetery Wells, MN. She will be remembered and loved eternally for her kind and generous heart. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Excelsior United Methodist Church or donor’s choice. Huber Funeral Home 952-949-4970 Huberfuneral.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.