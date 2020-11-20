Lorraine H Schroeder

Lorraine Schroeder age 88 of Norwood Young America passed away Wednesday November 18, 2020 at The Haven in Norwood Young America. Funeral service 2 p.m. Saturday November 21, 2020 at Emanuel Lutheran Church (18175 CR 50) in Hamburg with Rev. Donald Andrix as officiant. Visitation held at the church Saturday from 12 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment in Mau Memorial Cemetery in Norwood Young America. Lorraine Hilda (Panning) Schroeder was born July 26, 1932 in rural Hamburg the daughter of Otto and Hilda (Proehl) Panning. She was baptized the following month at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg. Lorraine confirmed her faith in the Lord on April 14, 1946 at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg. Lorraine graduated from the Glencoe High School in 1950. On May 10, 1952 she was united in marriage with Edmund Schroeder at the Church of St. Peter and Paul in Glencoe. This union was blessed with children Patricia, Gale and Perry. Lorraine was a supportive farmwife to her husband Edmund on the farm in rural Hamburg until their retirement in 1986 at which time they moved to a home in Norwood Young America. Lorraine suffered the death of her husband of 48 years in December of 2000. Lorraine married Cklair Hasse on May 2, 2008. They moved to a home in Glencoe where they shared many great memories until Lorraine needed assistance with her daily living and had moved to The Haven in Norwood Young America. Throughout her life Lorraine was a hard worker. Besides the work she shared on the farm with Edmund, she had also worked as a cook at Hillcrest Café and traveled into the western suburbs to clean homes. Lorraine enjoyed fishing, playing cards, completing word find puzzles, quilting and crocheting. She loved to travel, especially trips to Alaska, Hawaii and Florida. She cherished the time spent with her family. Lorraine looked forward to attending her children and grandchildren’s sporting events and activities. Lorraine always made herself available to babysit her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her loving and caring ways. Lorraine is preceded in death by her parents Otto and Hilda Panning; husband Edmund Schroeder; son-in-law Larry Mackenthun; brother and sister-in-law Erwin and Ruth Panning; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law David Mickolichek, Arleen and Marlin Radke, Virgil Neubarth. Lorraine is survived by her loving family: husband Cklair Hasse of Glencoe; children Patty Mackenthun of Hamburg, Gale (Tracy Cain) Schroeder of Mt. Angel, OR, Perry (Renee) Schroeder of Hamburg; grandchildren Amy (Eric) Wentzlaff, Daniel Mackenthun, Corinne (Alek) Trueblood, Mary (Coleman Dumas) Schroeder, Laura (Alexander) Elliott, Grant (Loni) Schroeder, Tara Schroeder; great grandchildren Desmond and Max Trueblood, Frances Dumas, Abner Elliott, Nicholas and Kaitlynn Jensen; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Caroline and Wally Reckdahl, Geraldine Mickolichek, Jeanette Neubarth, Betty Schroeder; other relatives and many friends. Serving as casket bearers Amy and Eric Wentzlaff, Daniel Mackenthun, Grant and Loni Schroeder, Tara Schroeder. Honorary casket bearers were Corrine and Alek Trueblood, Mary Schroeder and Coleman Dumas, Laura and Alexander Elliott. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
