Lorraine E. Thaemert

Lorraine E. Thaemert, age 94, of Norwood Young America, formerly Buffalo and Mayer, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 at the Harbor in Norwood Young America.

Funeral Service held Monday, July 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church (121 Bluejay Avenue) in Mayer with Rev. Andrew Mussell and Rev. Tom Colgrove as officiants. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery.

