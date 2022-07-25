Lorraine E. Thaemert, age 94, of Norwood Young America, formerly Buffalo and Mayer, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 at the Harbor in Norwood Young America.
Funeral Service held Monday, July 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church (121 Bluejay Avenue) in Mayer with Rev. Andrew Mussell and Rev. Tom Colgrove as officiants. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery.
Lorraine Edna (Schendel) Thaemert was born July 25, 1927 in Minneapolis, MN, the daughter of Gilbert and Irene (Gabbert) Schendel. She was baptized August 14, 1927 in Minneapolis, MN by Rev. E.G. Wachtschein and confirmed on March 17, 1940 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Robbinsdale, MN by Rev. Herman L. Paul. She graduated from Robbinsdale High School in 1945 and after graduation worked at Minneapolis Moline in Hopkins, MN until marriage. On June 11, 1949, Lorraine was united in marriage to Verlan Thaemert at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in New Germany, MN by Rev. Fred J. Pfotenhauer.
Lorraine was a quiet but dependable woman. She never complained and was always willing to help others. She was a "city girl" but quickly acclimated to farm life. Verlan and Lorraine purchased a farm north of Mayer, MN in 1950. She helped Verlan with all the chores of running a farm including taking care of finances and taxes. In later years, she held outside jobs at Tonka Toys in Mound and Um-Co in Watertown (they made fishing tackle boxes). Verlan and Lorraine retired from farming and moved off the farm and built their dream lake home on Lake Constance in Buffalo, MN in 1997 where she lived until November 2017 when she moved to Peace Village in Norwood Young America, MN. After approximately a year of independent living she moved into assisted living at the Harbor and has resided there since.
Lorraine is survived by her loving family: children Elaine (Milan) Wischnack, Douglas Thaemert, Judith (Paul) St. Ores, and Thomas (Pauline) Thaemert; grandchildren Dawn (Jason) Willems, Deanna (Noah) Metzger, Dustin (Leah) Sprengeler, Brianna (Tjaart) Kwilinski, Ashley (Malachi) Peterson, Joshua Thaemert, Paul (Nadia) Thaemert, Jaqueline (Colin) Lesnar, Rachel (Sean) Langton; great-grandchildren Bryson and Jackson Metzger, Owen and Lucas Willems, Lexi Johnson, Roseline and Peter Lesnar; sisters, Marion Wigand and Lillian Kent; brother Gerald Schendel, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Allan Thaemert, Curtis (Lanette) Thaemert, Phyllis Schneewind and Robert Mohrman.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Verlan; infant son, John; daughter-in-law, Cindy Thaemert; grandsons, Nathan Wischnack and James Johnson; great-grandson, Brennan Wischnack; parents, Gilbert and Irene Schendel; parents-in-law, Harvey and Emma Thaemert and Hilda (Schneewind) Thaemert; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Allen Wigand, Ann Schendel, Margaruite "Peg" Schendel, Darel Kent, Ellsworth and Lucille Thaemert, Violet Thaemert, Carol Thaemert, LeRoy and Dorlene Schneewind, Donald Schneewind and Ruth Mohrman.
Casket Bearers are Jason Willems, Noah Metzger, Dustin Sprengeler, Paul Thaemert, Colin Lesnar, and Rich Schendel.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.