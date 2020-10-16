Lorraine Catherine Schesso

Lorraine Schesso, age 94, of Shakopee, MN, entered eternal peace on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at St. Gertrude’s Health and Rehabilitation Center, in Shakopee. A funeral prayer service will be held on Saturday, October 24, at 11 am, with a time of gathering starting at 9:30 a.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 833 South Marschall Road, Shakopee. Father Erik Lundgren will preside. Acting as urn bearers will be granddaughter Tamera and great granddaughter Lailah. Lorraine will be laid to rest at the Shakopee Catholic Cemetery. Lorraine Catherine was born on February 9, 1926, in Jordan, MN to Engelbert and Blanche (Hartmann) Theis. She was the middle child of three. She was raised on the family farm in Marystown, where Lorraine attended St. Marystown of the Purification Catholic School through the eighth grade. Lorraine married Herman Schesso on October 14, 1947, at St. Mary of the Purification Catholic Church. They raised seven children on a farm first in Shakopee and later in Waconia, MN. She always had a deep love for animals, especially for Spitz puppies and Canaries. Lorraine and Herman later return to Shakopee to live out their years. In the later years, her loved continued with animals, now watching and feeding the back yard birds, squirrels and rabbits. Most of Lorraine’s life was focused on being a wife and mother. In her later years, she worked for Red Owl Grocery Store decorating cakes. In Lorraine’s free time, she gardened, quilted, played 500 cards, enjoyed puzzles and attended garage sales. Lorraine was most happy being surrounded by family, especially at the holidays. Forever loved, Lorraine will be sadly missed by children, Barbara Schesso, Janice Schesso, Ronald Schesso, Steve Schesso, Arlene Farrell, Monica (Bob) Rasmussem; daughter-in-law, Michele Schesso; grandchildren, Desiree` (James) Klosterman, Dylan (Stephanie) Schesso, Tamera Schesso, Alisha Schesso, Bradley Schesso, Brandon Schesso, Brady Schesso, Jamie (Carissa) Farrell, Jessica (Tim) Mateski, Cory Farrell, Sasha Rasmussem, Wes (Lydia) Rasmussem, Angie Rasmussem; 22 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Lorraine is greeted in eternal peace by husband, Herman; son, Lyle Schesso; granddaughter, Nichel Schesso; parents, siblings, Elmer (Dorothy) Theis and Gloria Theis. Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation proudly served and cared for the Schesso family. BallardSunderFuneral.com
