Lorna M. Schwirtz

Lorna Marie Schwirtz was born on September 25, 1924, in Hancock Township, Carver County, MN. She was the daughter of William and Hulda (Bussmann) Vinkemeier. Lorna was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth in 1938, both at Zion Lutheran Church in Benton Township, Carver County, MN. She received her education at Zion Lutheran Church School in Benton Township.
On June 24, 1942, Lorna was united in marriage to William Schwirtz at Zion Lutheran Church in Benton Township. This marriage was blessed with five children, Richard, Beverly, Bonnie, Cheryl, and Pat. Lorna and William resided in Assumption, Minnesota, for nearly 50 years. They shared 62 years of marriage, until William's passing on February 26, 2003. After William passed away, Lorna moved to Norwood Young America and resided at Peace Villa and The Harbor.
Along with being a loving wife and mother who cared for the family, Lorna also worked at Bongard's Creamery for some time.
Lorna was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Reformed Church of Hamburg where she played an active role in the Women's Guild. Lorna had a strong faith and her faith was very important to her up until she passed away. As it became difficult for Lorna to get around the last of couple months, Lorna made a point to still get to church as much as she could.
Lorna enjoyed embroidering and quilting. She kept busy with sewing towels and quilts for all the grandchildren, which they will treasure forever. Lorna enjoyed playing bingo and cards, especially sheepshead. She relaxed by the tv watching her favorite game shows and cheering on the Minnesota Twins. Lorna loved visiting with others and greatly cherished the time she spent with her family and friends. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren "were her world." Lorna looked forward to getting hugs from the grandchildren and being able to cheer them on at their sporting events. She loved making Kughan for every holiday, and her family was grateful. So grateful that this dessert was requested by grandkids and great-grandkids for their birthdays and other special events.
Lorna passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, April 29, 2022, at The Haven at Peace Village in Norwood Young America, at the age of 97 years. Blessed be her memory.
Lorna is survived by her: daughters, Beverly Herbst and her husband Ed of Hamburg, MN, Bonnie Wilkens of Norwood Young America, MN, Cheryl Scheele and her husband Scott of Aitkin, MN, Pat Zellmann and her husband Terry of Norwood Young America, MN; daughter-in-law, Doris Schwirtz of Plato, MN; grandchildren, Sherri Stewart, Brenda Fahey and her husband Billy Joe, Dean Schwirtz and his wife Murph, Terry Schwirtz and his significant other Julie Witt, Chad Wilkens and his wife Natalie, Jennifer Heuer and her husband Paul, Bryan Wilkens and his wife Janelle, Tony Scheele and his wife Julie, Melissa Jopp and her husband Grady, Kelsey Steinert and her husband Joe, Stacy Zellmann and her significant other Mike Campbell, Mandy Nelson and her husband Zach; great-grandchildren, Jessica Weber and her husband Daton, Payton Schultz, Kyle Fahey, Kayla Fahey, Madelyn Eckhoff and her husband Danny, Dane Schwirtz, Reece Schwirtz, Gabi Schwirtz, Johnathan Wilkens, James Wilkens, Benjamin Heuer, Katelyn Heuer, RaeAnn Heuer, Willow Wilkens, Weston Wilkens, Evelyn Scheele, Gracelyn Scheele, William Scheele, Kylie Jopp, Jayce Jopp, Carter Steinert, Tori Steinert, Hannah Zellmann, Stuart Nelson, Elliot Nelson; nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
Lorna is preceded in death by her husband, William Schwirtz; parents, William and Hulda Vinkemeier; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Ida Schwirtz; son, Richard Schwirtz; son-in-law, Ray Wilkens; great-grandson, Will Schultz; sisters and brothers.
Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America, MN. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com.
