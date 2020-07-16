Loris M. Kramer

Loris Kramer, age 73 of Norwood Young America, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia. Memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church (101 SE 2nd Ave.) in Norwood Young America with Rev. Josh Bernau as officiant. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment in the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery. Loris Mae Kramer was born March 5, 1947 in Waconia, the daughter of Walter W. and Olga M. (Milschewsky) Kramer. Loris was baptized March 30, 1947 at St. John’s Lutheran Church and later confirmed her faith there on March 26, 1961. Her confirmation verse was John 15:5 “I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing.” Lori graduated from Central High School in 1965 and eventually pursued a career at a stock brokerage in downtown Minneapolis. During this time, she lived in Brooklyn Center with her son, Mark where she cheered wildly for him during basketball season, football season and track. Lori and Mark were long-time members at Lutheran Church of the Triune God in Brooklyn Center where Lori volunteered with the youth group. Eventually, Lori moved back to Norwood Young America and has spent the last 30 years residing on the Kramer Family Farm where she was raised. For a short time, she operated her own brokerage company from her home, eventually retiring on the farm and spending most of her time riding her mower, driving her Bobcat and loving farm life. It was a proud moment when the farm was recognized for reaching the milestone of being in the family for 100 years as well as being part of the “Barn Quilt” tours on Carver County. Heavily involved in her community, Lori was also a member of the Norwood Young America Heritage Foundation, a volunteer at the History center as well as for every Stiftungsfest celebration. When boarding was needed for members of the Diedesfeld Volxmusik band from Germany, she graciously made her home available. In addition, she quietly took care of countless older people who had no family to help. Her true pride and joy, however, was her family. She loved Mark and Kim, but she adored her three grandchildren and was beyond proud of each of them, especially their passions for Lutheran ministry and Lutheran education. Her faith in Christ was the center of her life. Lori is preceded in death by her parents Walter and Olga Kramer. Lori is survived by her loving family: son Mark Pieper and his wife Kimberly of Plymouth; grandchildren Natalie Pieper of Plymouth, Christian Pieper and his wife Sarah of San Antonio, Noah Pieper of Plymouth; sisters and brothers-in-law Arlys and Cary Hartwig of Lester Prairie, Joyce and Gary Gilster of Prior Lake; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952.442.2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
